'No capitulation, no wobble'

There is talk of Arsenal unravelling again this season after recent results but I think they have been incredible.

Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League was a massive game on that stage.

They did all right at home and came back to draw. It was always about managing the load in between the Champions League and the Premier League.

Aston Villa capitalised on Sunday. They had played in Europe too but they did Arsenal in the second half. One poor half from the Gunners has cost them. Going to Munich was always going to be difficult and now they have a chance to react.

Arsenal cannot be too critical of themselves. We are talking about one bad half of football and then going to Bayern Munich and going toe-to-toe with them.

Let's say how far Arsenal have come. Let's look at the positives. There is no capitulation, there is no wobble - they are still getting better and better.

They can bounce back against Wolves on Saturday. They are an unpredictable side to play and have been very good this season. They have fallen away a little of late but you would expect a really dominant Arsenal performance against them.

It still won't be easy. Mentally, the pure drain from the week they have had will have a lasting effect. Can they win though? Yes.

With no FA Cup either, not having the extra games now could help Arsenal. The semi-finals in Europe were going to be key to those in the title race and they haven't got that now.

They can now manage the weeks ahead and they should still have a strong finish.

Michael Brown was speaking to BBC Sport's Nicola Pearson