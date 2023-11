No. 5 Washington remains undefeated, shuts out No. 18 Utah in second half

No. 5 Washington improved to 10-0 after beating No. 18 Utah 35-28 in Seattle, Wash. on Nov. 11, 2023. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Utah's Sione Vaki had a 53-yard touchdown catch, four tackles, a sack and a pass breakup.