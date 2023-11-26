No. 4 Washington makes history in Apple Cup thriller over Washington State

No. 4 Washington football became the first team in Pac-12 history to go undefeated in conference play (9-0) after defeating Washington State by a final score of 24-21 on Saturday, Nov. 25 in Seattle. Sophomore kicker Grady Gross hit a 42-yard game-winning field goal to secure a perfect 12-0 regular season for the Huskies. Michael Penix Jr. completed 18-of-33 pass attempts for 204 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Cougars.