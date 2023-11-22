No. 4 Marquette basketball vs. No. 2 Purdue: Oso Ighodaro picks up two early fouls in first half

HONOLULU - The fourth-ranked Marquette men's basketball team is looking to make history by knocking off the top two teams in the Associated Press top 25 poll on back-to-back days.

The Golden Eagles (5-0) take on No. 2 Purdue (5-0) in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MU stunned top-ranked Kansas in the semifinals on Tuesday behind 21 points from Oso Ighodaro.

Oso Ighodaro picks up two early fouls

Ighodaro was tasked with another tall duty in guarding Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

But Ighodaro picked up two fouls in the first six minutes and had to take a seat on the bench with sophomore center Ben Gold replacing Ighodaro.

The Boilermakers immediately scored six straight points on 2 three-pointers to take a 15-12 lead.

Has a team ever beaten the top two teams in the AP poll on back-to-back days?

Loyola (Chicago) was the last team to get the chance in the 1971-72 season. But the Ramblers lost to No. 1 UCLA on Jan. 28 and then fell to second-ranked MU the next day.

Has MU ever won the Maui Invitational?

No. This is the fourth trip to the prestigious November tournament for the Golden Eagles and they have an 8-3 record.

MU made it to the championship game in the 2007 event, but lost to Duke, 77-73.

