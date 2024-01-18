How No. 4 Calvin basketball held off Hope's gritty comeback in The Rivalry

GRAND RAPIDS - From the opening tip, the Hope-Calvin game had eerie similarities to last year's first matchup in The Rivalry.

Last year, Hope couldn't find the basket in the first half and could never recover in what was the Flying Dutchmen's worst loss to Calvin in the history of The Rivalry.

It wasn't quite as stunning or record breaking this time, but the elements were the same - big struggle to score equals too big of a hole to dig out of - barely this time.

No. 4 Calvin had just enough to keep Hope at an arm's length for a 69-61 win on Wednesday at Van Noord Arena. The Knights improved to 15-1 and 5-0 in the MIAA.

"If you love shooting, it was a tough game to watch. We were combined 8-for-45 from 3 and we were 2-of-22," Hope coach Greg Mitchell said. "We just did not come out and play a focused first half. We settled for too many poor shots. I loved our comeback and toughness, and we were a play or two away. We can be our own worst enemy, but we hung in there. We probably could have lost by 25. We just have to learn from it, the game teaches you so much."

Calvin's Jalen Overway goes up for a shot as Hope's Gabe Quillan and Tanner Wiegerink defend on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, at Van Noord Arena.

Hope (12-4, 4-1 MIAA) chiseled away at the deficit in the second half, getting it two six a few times until a pair of Tanner Wiegerink free throws pulled Hope within 58-54 with 4:18 to go in the game.

It was close the rest of the way as Wiegerink converted a three-point play to make it 63-59 with 1:35 to go.

But Jalen Overway and the Knights made their late free throws and Uchenna Egekeze had a steal and dunk for his 1,000th career points, and the Knights hung on. Overway's two free throws to seal it.

"I love those moments. Being the one under presser is the most fun part of basketball. It is what makes the game fun and the rivalry fun," Overway said. "I cherish those moments."

Overway, a Holland native, scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. He had three assists, two blocks and did not commit a foul.

"Man did we really defend well tonight," Calvin coach Bill Sall said. "Hope gave us everything they were going to and were gritty, but we had enough to get it done. Van Noord was rocking tonight. That is the best I have ever seen it."

Foul trouble for Hope

In a game with two strong centers going at it, Hope needed some support, especially from Tanner Wiegerink, perhaps the team's most consistent scorer. Two early fouls altered the game as he had to sit on the bench much longer than usual - and during that time Hope couldn't buy a basket.

When Wiegerink returned midway through the first half, he scored immediately. But then picked up another foul. He played just 5:40 in the first half and scored three points.

Halfway through the second half, Wiegerink picked up his fourth foul. But when he was in, he led Hope's comeback with several baskets - and fouls drawn - down the stretch. But with 1:24 to go, he fouled out with 10 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes.

"I am a heck of a lot better coach when Tanner is on the floor. I didn't love a couple of the calls, but that is part of the game. We have to adjust," Mitchell said. "He has been our guy and we will figure it out."

The biggest difference was Calvin center Overway was never in foul trouble and the Knights didn't have to adjust their offense.

Gabe Quillan had 12 points, while Marcus Wourman and TJ McKenzie each had 10.

"I tried to get Quillan out early so he had to dribble, and I knew I had help coming," Overway said. "That combination is pretty hard to score on."

First-half woes again

In the first 12 minutes of the game, Hope was 0-for-9 from 3-point range and 1-for-3 from the free-throw line, shooting 21% altogether in the first 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, Calvin was shooting 62.5% and led 24-9.

Hope finally reached double digits on a basket by Tanner Wiegerink with 7:26 to go in the first half.

During this time of Hope's shooting woes, Calvin wasn't a ton better. They shot way better, but still went several scoreless minutes when the Knights could have put the game away.

Instead, Hope pulled within 29-21 on a 3 from Justice Mims.

But a late 3 from Marcus Bult put Calvin up 34-23 at halftime and proved to be big.

Following last year?

While Hope struggled to shoot both opening matches against Calvin, it must be noted that Hope bounced back to win the other two matchups with the Knights, including in the MIAA championship game, earning Hope a spot in the NCAA tournament.

Of course, that doesn't mean it will happen again, but for Hope it is something the players can look to and remember the adjustments made, both mentally and physically.

"We are never going to let that happen again, losing by almost 40," Wiegerink said. "We just didn't play the way we have been in the first half. We battle with them and just couldn't get it done. We have to learn from it, move on, and we are excited to play them again."

Hope faces second-place Trine on Saturday at home, then plays Albion and Calvin again next week in the toughest stretch of the season.

"We have to have a short-term memory and bounce right back," Mitchell said. "Round one goes to them."

Hope women win

The nationally-ranked Hope College women's basketball team grinded out a 68-56 victory at Adrian College on Wednesday. The Flying Dutch (No. 5 WBCA/No. 7 D3hoops) pulled away late by finishing on a 12-4 run over the final 4 minutes, 42 seconds. With its 12th consecutive victory, Hope improved to 16-1 overall. The Flying Dutch completed the first half of MIAA play with an 8-0 league record.

Karsen Karlblom led Hope with a season-high 19 points.

