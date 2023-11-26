No. 20 Oklahoma State beats BYU in 2OT to advance to Big 12 title game

Ollie Gordon II had 166 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Oklahoma State's comeback win over BYU. (AP Photo/Mitch Alcala) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Oklahoma State safety Trey Rucker forced a fumble to get the Cowboys to the Big 12 title game.

Rucker stripped the ball from BYU tight end Isaac Rex to preserve a 40-34 win for the No. 20 Cowboys and get them a matchup with No. 7 Texas in the Dec. 2 championship game.

Oklahoma State forces a fumble in 2OT and defeats BYU.



The Pokes will head to Dallas to face Texas for the Big 12 Championship! pic.twitter.com/CtzC2Tys0W — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 26, 2023

OSU’s win came after the Cowboys overcame an 18-point second-half deficit before BYU forced overtime with a field goal as the fourth quarter ended.

BYU had a 24-6 halftime lead after Oklahoma State had one of its worst first halves of the season. The Cowboys trailed by 18 late into the third quarter, too, before star running back Ollie Gordon scored his second touchdown of the day.

Gordon went on to score three more times before the game ended. His third touchdown gave Oklahoma State a 27-24 lead with 53 seconds to go, but BYU didn’t fold. Jake Retzlaff led the Cougars down the field and Will Ferrin hit a 48-yard field goal as regulation ended.

BYU scored first to open overtime before Gordon’s fourth TD tied the game and sent it to a second extra period. Gordon had a great cutback and leap across the goal line for his fifth touchdown in the second OT just minutes before Rucker stripped Rex.

Gordon finished the game with 34 carries for 166 yards and also had four catches for 10 yards. Gordon enters the Big 12 championship game with 1,580 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs; he should be a lock for an All-American spot.