No. 14 Utah grinds out win at Washington State without key starters

Bryson Barnes made his first start at quarterback as No. 14 Utah grinded out a 21-17 win at Washington State on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Pullman. Barnes threw for 175 yards and a touchdown while Jaydon Glover and Ja'Quinden Jackson each rushed for a score. The Utes' defense also held the Cougars to 264 yards and forced two turnovers. With the win, the Utes improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12. The Cougars fell to 4-4 and 1-4, respectively.