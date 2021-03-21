No. 13 seed Ohio ends Virginia's repeat hopes with stunning first-round upset of reigning champs

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 20: Lunden McDay #15 of the Ohio Bobcats drives the ball during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Mens Basketball Tournament against the Virginia Cavaliers held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Virginia's reign as national champion got a one-year extension thanks to COVID-19.

But its title defense didn't last long once NCAA tournament play resumed. No. 13 seed Ohio stunned the fourth-seeded Cavaliers on Saturday, sending Virginia home without a win in this year's NCAA tournament.

The Bobcats did it without a big scoring night from star guard Jason Preston as junior forward Ben Vander Plas paced Ohio in the 62-58 upset.

After taking a 28-27 edge into halftime, Virginia looked ready to pull away when it took a 38-31 lead near the midpoint of the second half. But Ohio surged with a 16-2 run to take a 47-40 lead that it would not relinquish.

The Cavaliers didn't go down without a fight. Virginia clawed back from a 58-51 deficit with 25 seconds remaining with a steal and a pair of 3-pointers while cutting the deficit to 60-58. But Ohio was unfazed at the free throw line as Preston, Mark Sears and Lunden McDay combined to go 6 for 6 at the stripe in the game's final 44 seconds, ensuring that Virginia couldn't complete the late rally. The Bobcats hit 13 of 14 free throw attempts for the game.

Vander Plas led the Ohio scoring effort with 17 points along with five rebounds and four assists. All-MAC guard Preston did plenty of damage in the box score with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.