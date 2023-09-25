No. 12 SUNY Oneonta men's soccer remains perfect with last-minute win over Geneseo

Sep. 25—A last-minute goal helped the SUNY Oneonta men's soccer team keep its perfect record intact Saturday as the Red Dragons defeated SUNY Geneseo 2-1.

Joe Holder's tally in the 88th minute, set up by an assist by Owen Siegel, proved to be the difference as the Red Dragons improved to 8-0-0 on the year.

Luigi Prosperi opened the scoring for Oneonta in the 25th minute off an assist by Ali Somow. Nate Hanna made two saves in net for the Red Dragons.

Oneonta, which is currently ranked No. 12 in the country, will face RPI Wednesday.

Nazareth 1, Hartwick 0 (Saturday)

Hartwick's men's soccer team fell to Nazareth 1-0 Saturday.

Jake Pawlika scored the game's only goal in the 32nd minute. Hartwick keeper Dante Gesamondo finished with three saves in the loss.

The Hawks (4-3-1) will be at Wilkes Tuesday.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SUNY Oneonta 0, SUNY Geneseo 0 (Saturday)

The SUNY Oneonta women fought SUNY Geneseo to a scoreless draw Saturday.

Keeper Bryanna Meehan was excellent in goal for the Red Dragons, finishing with nine saves in the shutout.

Oneonta (4-0-3) will visit SUNY Brockport next Saturday.

Hartwick 1, Nazareth 1 (Saturday)

Hartwick also earned a draw on Saturday, recovering from an early deficit to tie Nazareth 1-1.

Tatum Overton opened the scoring for Nazareth in the 29th minute. But Anabel Rommer tied things up for the Hawks in the 52nd minute off an assist from Grace Byrne.

Keeper Meghan Perry finished with nine saves in the draw.

Hartwick (2-3-2) will be at home against Utica Wednesday.

FIELD HOCKEY

Hartwick 10, Elmira 0 (Saturday)

The Hartwick field hockey team rolled to a 10-0 home victory over Elmira Saturday.

Seven different Hawks players scored goals, with Julie Ruzzi, Holly Calore and Cheyenne Stilwell each netting a pair of goals.

Also scoring for the Hawks were Danielle Hand, Natalie O'Malley, Kate Klotz and Hope Angioletti.

Amanda Klopper and Ashley Luppens each saw time in net though neither had to face a shot thanks to the play of Hartwick's defense.

Hartwick improved to 5-1 on the season with the win.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Hartwick 9, Russell Sage 0 (Sunday)

The Hartwick women's tennis team blanked Russell Sage in Sunday's match.

Winning in doubles play for the Hawks were Jade Killikelly and Phoebe Olson (8-5), Lily Vanuga and Ryann Ashby (8-5) and Colleen Marsh and Gianna Leggieri (8-1).

Hartwick's singles winners were Olson (6-3, 4-6, 10-5), Killikelly (6-2, 6-2), Ashby (6-3, 6-4), Vanuga (6-2, 7-5), Marsh (6-0, 6-0) and Maggie Van Valkenburgh (6-0, 6-0).

Hartwick (5-3) will be at St. John Fisher next Saturday.

FOOTBALL

The Hartwick football team couldn't keep up with Nichols Saturday as the Hawks fell 52-3.

Nichols racked up 470 yards of offense while averaging more than eight yards per play. Hartwick, meanwhile, was held to just 245 total yards

Dennis Riordan and James Sobol combined for 193 yards passing but were picked off three times by the Nichols defense. Nate Rath finished with five catchers for 85 yards.

Hartwick (1-3) will visit Utica Saturday.