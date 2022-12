Associated Press

Purdue star Zach Edey was getting double- and triple-teamed whenever he touched the ball in the post, his teammates weren't shooting particularly well, and Nebraska reserve Keisei Tominaga was hot. The fourth-ranked Boilermakers still passed this test, beating the Cornhuskers 65-62 in overtime Saturday in their Big Ten road opener. Fletcher Loyer scored a season-high 22 points and fellow freshman Braden Smith made four free throws in the last 28 seconds of overtime to give Purdue (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten) two straight wins to open conference play for the first time since 2017-18.