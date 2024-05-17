No. 1 Texas softball rolls in regional opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) – With the top overall seed aside their name for the first time in school history, Texas softball looked like a top team in their 2024 postseason opener. The Longhorns blanked Siena 5-0 to open the Austin regional.

Mac Morgan threw a no-hitter against the Saints. She had a perfect game with two outs in the seventh before allowing a walk.

Offensively, Texas recorded 12 hits. They actually opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Big 12 Player of the Year Reese Atwood recorded a bases-loaded walk.

Viviana Martinez recorded the lone long ball of the day in the fourth inning. She snuck a home run just over the center field fence to make the score 5-0.

Texas will be back in action Saturday at noon with a spot in the regional final on the line.

