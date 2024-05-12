No. 1 Texas softball falls short to No. 2 Oklahoma in Big 12 Title Game

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 1 Texas fell short of winning the Big 12 Tournament, losing to Oklahoma 5-1 in the Championship Game.

The loss snapped an 18 game winning streak and a win streak of seven run rule victories.

Tiare Jennings got the scoring started for Oklahoma with an RBI double in the top of the first, part of a two-run inning for the Sooners.

Texas responded in the bottom of the 2nd thanks to a Kayden Henry RBI triple.

After that, the Longhorns couldn’t manage to get anything going with only two hits for the entire game.

Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle for the Sooners and she produced a five inning effort in which she struck out seven and only allowed one run.

Texas (47-7 overall, 23-4 in the Big 12) will now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament which begins Thursday.

The Longhorns will find out who they will face during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show which airs Sunday at 6pm CT.

