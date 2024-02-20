No. 1 safety in 2025 sets spring visit to Texas

Texas is in the running for one of the top rated recruits in the 2025 class.

Five-star safety Faheem Delane will visit Texas in April according to Brian Dohn of 247Sports. Delane is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation for the 2025 cycle and the No. 1 overall recruit in Maryland.

In 2023, Delane recorded 69 tackles and 18 pass breakups for Our Lady Good Counsel High School. He was also an All-Met selection by The Washington Post.

Delane has compiled an impressive list of offers including Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Georgia and Florida State. Getting Delane on campus will be a big step for Texas in his recruitment.

All-Met selection by The Washington Post.

