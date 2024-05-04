No. 1 Notre Dame Dominates No. 5 Virginia, Heads to ACC Championship

It was over before the fans could even get comfortable in their seats Friday as the top-ranked Notre Dame lacrosse team dominated No. 5 Virginia in the ACC Tournament semi-finals.

In the 18-9 win, 14 different Notre Dame players scored goals.

Notre Dame started fast with a 6-1 first quarter lead and stretched the lead to 10-3 by the end of the first half.

Notre Dame’s foot remained in the gas out of the break, extending the lead to 14-4 in the third quarter. That lead would stretch as the way to 17-5 at one point before Virginia scored a few goals late against the deeper part of Notre Dame’s bench.

Notre Dame heads to the ACC Championship game for the fourth-straight time where they’ll play Duke for the conference title.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire