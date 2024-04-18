Nik Needham shows photo of two former Dolphins he keeps in his locker

When the Miami Dolphins allowed both Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel to leave in free agency, it left no 2019 draftees on the roster.

Cornerback Nik Needham wasn’t picked in the 2019 NFL draft, but he earned a spot on the Dolphins’ roster that year as an undrafted rookie. And after re-signing with Miami in March, Needham is now the only player left from the team’s 2019 rookie class.

On Wednesday, Needham shared on Instagram that he’s keeping a photo of his now-former Dolphins teammates in his locker:

Nik Needham has photo of him, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel together at his locker at Dolphins facilities. Wilkins and AVG left in free agency this offseason.pic.twitter.com/0jXOP7wQDP — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 17, 2024

In March, Wilkins agreed to a massive four-year, $110 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Needham has appeared in 61 games in five seasons with the Dolphins and has recorded six interceptions, three sacks, and 25 pass deflections. The one-year deal he signed with the team last month is set to pay him $1.29 million for the 2024 season.

