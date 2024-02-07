Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE: Afcon semi-final score and goal updates as Troost-Ekong puts Super Eagles ahead

(AP)

Nigeria take on South Africa in the first Africa Cup of Nations semi-final this evening in what promises to be a barnstorming clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Both teams have been defensively solid throughout the tournament with Nigeria only conceding one goal on their route to the final four - in their opening game against Equatorial Guinea - having kept four clean sheets in a row. That feat was matched by South Africa in their penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde after Bafana Bafana had held their opponents to a goalless draw to also record a fourth straight clean sheet.

The Super Eagles, who have been short on goals in this tournament, edged past Angola in their quarter-final thanks to Ademola Lookman’s first half strike. It was the only goal of the game and the third time in this tournament that Nigeria have won 1-0.

Only once since the last time Nigeria won the title, which was over a decade ago, have they reached this stage of the competition. They have lost five of their last six Afcon semi-final matches but that is nothing in comparison to South Africa who last reached the final four in 2000.

Nigeria vs South Africa

Nigeria take on South Africa in the Afcon semi-finals with kick off at 5pm GMT

South Africa have only won twice in 14 competitive meetings with the Super Eagles

‘67 GOAL! Troost-Ekong converts from spot (NGA 1-0 RSA)

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

South Africa XI: Williams, Kekana, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Mudau, Makgopa, Tau

GOAL! Nigeria 1-0 South Africa (Troost-Ekong, 67 mins)

18:26 , Ben Fleming

The Super Eagles captain makes no mistake! Williams dives his left but Troost-Ekong smashes it down the middle and Nigeria lead.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:25 , Ben Fleming

64 mins: PENALTY! Osimhen goes down in the area under the challenge of Mvala and the referee points the spot. The first moment of real quality from the Super Eagles talisman and his side now have a chance to put themselves within touching distance of Sunday’s final.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:23 , Ben Fleming

62 mins: A double change for the Super Eagles as Iwobi and Simon make way for Yusuf and Chukwueze.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:21 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: Nigeria having plenty of the ball but distinctly lacking any sort of attacking creativity. Onyeka lines on up from range but it flies high and wide into the crowd.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:17 , Ben Fleming

57 mins: Osayi-Samuel clips in a cross from the right side but Osimhen can’t keep his header down. The Napoli frontman has really struggled to have an influence on this game so far.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:14 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: Another corner is swung in by Nigeria but it’s Makgopa, this time, who rises highest to clear it away. Bafana Bafana break up the other end but Tau’s appeals for a penalty are waved away by the referee.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:12 , Ben Fleming

51 mins: Lookman gets in behind the South African defence but his cross is blocked out for a corner. The Atalanta forward whips in the corner to the back post but the danger is cleared away.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:09 , Ben Fleming

48 mins: Lookman and Iwobi attempt a give-and-go to get behind the South African defence but the ball is intercepted well.

KICK-OFF! Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:05 , Ben Fleming

46 mins: And we’re back underway in the second half.

HALF-TIME: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:00 , Ben Fleming

Osimhen has had just 9 touches in the first half, the fewest of any player. Nigeria will need to get their talisman on the ball far more often after the break if they are to make a breakthrough.

HALF-TIME: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:53 , Ben Fleming

South Africa’s superb first-half defensive record continues. Bafana Bafana have still not conceded a first-half goal this tournament, while Nigeria have only conceded one in the opening 45 minutes.

HALF-TIME: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:51 , Ben Fleming

And there goes the half-time whistle. Not much in the way of goalmouth action in the first period, with Makgopa’s effort - denied superbly by Nwabali - the best chance of the half.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:47 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: Just two minutes of added time to end this first half.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:46 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: Osimhen drifts into the right channel but his low cross into the box is blocked well.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:42 , Ben Fleming

39 mins: SAVE! A great chance for South Africa to break the deadlock but Makgopa’s effort is saved superbly by Nwabali.

Tau does great to bring down the high ball, laying it back to his strike partner but the Super Eagles keeper dives superbly to his left to palm the effort behind for a corner.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:39 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: Slowly but surely, this game is starting to open up. Iwboi lines one up from range but Williams makes the comfortable save.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:37 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: A slight opening from Tau but a heavy touch from the forward allows Nwabali to storm off his line and claim the ball.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:36 , Ben Fleming

34 mins: Osayi gets a slight flick on the ball which sends it out for South Africa’s first corner. Tau whips it in from the left but Sithole heads it wide.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: A speculative effort in every sense of the word from Osimhen as he tries to catch Williams off his line from well inside his own half. The effort is blocked, however.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:29 , Ben Fleming

26 mins: A superb sliding challenge from Onyeka to deny Zwane a great chance. Mudau breaks down the right but the Nigerian midfielder is in the right place to prevent a huge goalscoring opportunity for Bafana Bafana.

There is a brief VAR check for handball but nothing doing.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:27 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: A free-kick in a promising position for the Super Eagle, just out to the left but an enticing distance from goal. Lookman swings in the ball but Ajayi’s header is saved easily by Williams.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:23 , Ben Fleming

20 mins: Goalles it remains after twenty minutes. Both sides still struggling to create opportunities against the other’s defence but Nigeria beginning to assert their dominance in possession.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:18 , Ben Fleming

15 mins: South Africa’s first effort of the game as Sithole lies one up from range. It’s straight down the throat of Nwabali who makes the comfortable save.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:17 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: CLOSE! A dangerous ball in from Aina almost finds Ekong in the box. Williams flaps at the cross and is unable to punch it clear but the ball flies out for a throw-in.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:11 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: Nigeria progress the ball down the right well but a poor cross from Aina is overhit and flies out for a goal-kick.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:06 , Ben Fleming

4 mins: A cagey start as both teams ease their way into this contest. Neither side have been free-scoring in this tournament to date so we may not be expecting a flurry of goals.

KICK-OFF! Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: Nigeria get us underway in this crunch semi-final.

Closing in on kick-off

16:55 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go - which team will be the first to punch their ticket to Sunday’s final?

History favours the favourites

16:49 , Ben Fleming

South Africa have upset the odds to reach this stage in the competition and will have to do so again if they are to progress to the final.

History, however, does not favour Bafana Bafana. In fact, this will be the fourth encounter between Nigeria and South Africa at the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles winning the previous three by an aggregate score of 8-1.

Ominous signs...

Routes to the semi-finals

16:42 , Ben Fleming

Nigeria

Group stage

Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria

Guinea Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

Knockouts

Ro16: bt. Cameron 2-0

QF: bt. Angola 1-0

South Africa

Group stage

Mali 2-0 South Africa

South Africa 4-0 Namibia

South Africa 0-0 Tunisia

Knockouts

Ro16: bt. Morocco 2-0

QF: bt. Cape Verde on penalties

Last time out for South Africa

16:25 , Ben Fleming

Ronwen Williams made four saves as South Africa beat Cape Verde 2-1 on penalties to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Saturday.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper also made a stunning stop at the end of normal time as the last-eight clash in Yamoussoukro ended goalless.

It was his fourth successive clean sheet in the tournament. Cape Verde created the most chances throughout the game but were unable to make the most of their opportunities and South Africa, the 1996 champions, will now play Nigeria for a place in the final.

And her’s a recap of South Africa’s quarter-final clash:

Ronwen Williams saves four penalties as South Africa beat Cape Verde in shootout

South Africa team news

16:17 , Ben Fleming

South Africa, meanwhile, also make just one change from their penalty shootout win against Cape Verde. Khuliso Mudau is deployed further forward on the right wing, with Thapelo Morena dropping to the bench.

Grant Kekana shifts across to right-back as Siyanda Xulu comes in at centre-back alongside Mothobi Mvala.

South Africa XI: Williams, Kekana, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Mudau, Makgopa, Tau

Subs: Mobbie, Mashego, Appollis, Adams, Monare, Mothwa, Lepasa, Sibisi, Mayambela, Goss, Morena

Nigeria team news

16:09 , Ben Fleming

The big news for the Super Eagles is that star striker Victor Osimhen is passed fit to start after his injury in the quarter-final. Elsewhere, there is just one change as Osayi-Samuel replaces Zaidu at left wing-back.

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

Subs: Uzoho, Alhassan, Musa, Aribo, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Onuachu, Awaziem, Omeruo, Moffi, Onyedika

Lineups are out!

16:02 , Ben Fleming

Team news coming shortly

15:55 , Ben Fleming

Just five minutes to go until the team news hits - will star striker Victor Osimhen be fit to play?

We’ll find out shortly...

Last time out for Nigeria

15:45 , Ben Fleming

Nigeria were the first side to book a semi-final berth at the Africa Cup of Nations after Ademola Lookman’s first-half goal ensured a 1-0 win over Angola in the last eight.

Lookman finished off a flying run down the left by winger Moses Simon, who skipped the challenge of defender Kialonda Gaspar to break free and then teed up his team-mate for his third goal of the tournament.

Nigeria have now qualified for the semi-final in 13 of their last 15 Cup of Nations appearances and been elevated to the role of favourites at a tournament where almost all the heavyweight contenders have been dumped out.

Here’s how the Super Eagles came through their quarter-final clash

Nigeria embrace favourites tag to reach Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals

Nigeria vs South Africa - early team news

15:15 , Ben Fleming

Former Everton and Fulham player Ademola Lookman has starred in the knockout stages so far with three goals and looks set to start again.

Victor Osimhen was taken off late against Angola, which could have been an injury, but he is in with a chance of starting on Wednesday.

South Africa are expected to largely stick with the same side that has got them into the last four.

We’ll have confirmed team news in about 45 minutes.

Nigeria vs South Africa - key things to know

15:05 , Ben Fleming

When is it?

Nigeria vs South Africa will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC Two with coverage starting at 4.30 pm GMT as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

The game can also be streamed live via the BBC Sport website and iPlayer website and app, while Sky subscribers can watch the match live via the Sky Go app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Good afternoon

14:24 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

Nigeria now look to the bookies’ favourites after a host of shock departures early in the tournament. And the Super Eagles continued their superb defensive record as they eased past Angola in the quarter-final.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been one of the surprises of the tournament and reached the final four for the first time in almost a quarter of a century after a penalty shootout victory over Cape Verde.

Is there another shock in store? Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates!