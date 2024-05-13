Nico Collins: Offense is going to be "real dangerous"

The Texans were a surprise success story during the 2023 season, but there won't be any sneaking up on other teams this time around.

After winning the AFC South and beating the Browns in the playoffs, the Texans were already heading into the 2024 campaign with higher expectations. The bar was lifted even higher with offseason moves for players like wide receiver Stefon Diggs, running back Joe Mixon, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter.

Diggs and Mixon will be joining an offense that hit its stride with quarterback C.J. Stroud during his rookie season and wide receiver Nico Collins said this weekend that the unit is going to be a handful for opposing defenses.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be dangerous, real dangerous, man,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Adding Diggs to the room, it’s going to be a lot of weapons. There’s going to be great opportunities for everybody. It’s only adding more depth, more weapons to the offense, more weapons to the team. The sky is the limit for us. Can’t wait until the season is going to start. Man, it’s nice. I feel like the offense is a lot of weapons. Everybody has got a chance. When the ball is in their hands, an explosive play is coming. I feel like, for us, we need to continue to work on the details, continue to be us, continue to have fun and show the world what we can do. I can’t wait for it.”

Flying under the radar worked out well for the Texans last year and there will be plenty of people watching to see if they can handle life on the other side just as well. The offense living up to Collins's advance billing would be a big boost to that effort.