Nick Sirianni's effusive praise for Eagles punt returner Britain Covey originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

First time it happened was Aug. 30 last year as part of final cuts. Second time it happened was this past Aug. 29, almost exactly a year later. Again, final cuts.

Last year, Britain Covey was on the practice squad from Aug. 31 through Oct. 1. This year he was on the practice squad from Aug. 30 through Sept. 20.

So for about a month last fall and three weeks this fall, any team in the league could have snagged him.

“You know, I think to myself, ‘I can't believe we cut this guy at one point,’” Nick Sirianni said Monday.

When reminded the Eagles actually cut him twice, Sirianni laughed and said, “Yeah, thanks.”

Then again, the Eagles also cut three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Seth Joyner, five-time Pro Bowl receiver Jimmy Smith, six-time Pro Bowl guard Bob Kuechenberg, five-time Pro Bowler Art Powell and current NFL touchdown leader Raheem Mostert.

It happens. At least the Eagles didn’t lose Covey.

In his second pro season, Covey has blossomed into one of the NFL’s top punt returners. His 14.8 average is 2nd-highest in the NFL – Chargers rookie Derius Davis is at 16.3 – and he leads the NFC by about half a yard per return over the Saints’ Rashid Shaheed, who’s at 14.4.

Covey has returns of 20, 25, 25, 26, 30 and 52 yards so far this year. He had an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter against the Bills Sunday on his only return.

He’s quick, he’s slippery, he’s elusive, he’s decisive, he’s confident. And for a guy who’s 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, he’s incredibly tough.

“This might be the best returner in the NFL,” Sirianni said. “And he doesn't get the credit he deserves. Like, he's special. We know we have a weapon with Britain Covey.”

“And, shoot, as crazy as we were to cut him, there was 31 other teams crazy not to pick him up. And so we all make mistakes. We all make mistakes, but he is a stud.

"And I constantly ask our coaches, I'm like, ‘Is Britain going to be 1st-team all-pro? Is Britain going to be in the Pro Bowl?’ I'm on a mission to make sure that that happens, because he is special.”

Covey only averaged 9.3 yards per return last year, although he was at 12.3 over the last 13 weeks of the regular season plus the playoffs. He had a big 27-yarder in the Super Bowl to set up a field goal just before halftime.

He’s now at 11.4 in his career, 4th-highest in Eagles history (minimum 50 returns), behind only Ernie Steele, who averaged 14.7 in the 1940s, Brian Mitchell (11.7) and Darren Sproles (11.7).

His current 14.8 mark has him within range of the top single-season marks in franchise history – Brian Westbrook’s 15.3 in 2003 and DeSean Jackson’s 15.2 in 2008.

And his 11.4 mark is 11th-highest in NFL history by an undrafted player and 4th-highest over the last 40 years. His 14.8 mark this year is 6th-highest by an undrafted player in the last 50 years.

Safe to say the Eagles won’t be releasing Covey again any time soon.