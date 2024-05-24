Nick Sanchez wins at Charlotte, collects Triple Truck Challenge bonus

CONCORD, N.C. — Nick Sanchez led just the final nine laps to win Friday night’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The victory is Sanchez’s second of the season in the No. 2 Rev Racing Chevrolet and first since the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Sanchez’s triumph also wins him a $50,000 bonus as part of the Triple Truck Challenge. If Sanchez wins two of the three designated races in “The Trip,” the bonus increases to $150,000. And should he win all three, the bonus grows to $500,000.

Corey Heim, who dominated much of the race by leading 72 laps and swept the opening stages, finished second after rebounding from multiple pit woes. Stewart Friesen scored a season-best third-place finish, while Grant Enfinger and Matt Mills completed the top five.

Defending series champion Ben Rhodes was sixth ahead of Jake Garcia, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack and Dean Thompson, who rounded out the top 10.

Christian Eckes entered as the series points leader, but contact from Honeycutt during practice led to serious body repair ahead of Friday’s race, sending Eckes to the rear for the green flag. A late caution set up a restart with just 10 laps remaining with Eckes in the lead. But after electing to stay out and conserve track position, Sanchez, Heim and others rallied past Eckes on fresher tires, relegating Eckes to an 11th-place finish.

This story will be updated.