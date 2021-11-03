Nick Saban on Henry Ruggs III in wake of fatal car crash: 'Consequences can be devastating'

Former Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday and will be charged with DUI resulting in death, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit in Nevada before he crashed into another car, killing a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

"Our thoughts and prayers certainly go out to all involved in this tragic situation, especially the victims," said Nick Saban, his college coach. "Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with them. But our thoughts and prayers are also with Henry and his family."

Saban continued by saying this is something from which many people can learn and how important it is to make good choices and do the right thing.

"Because sometimes the consequences can be devastating," Saban said. "These consequences are going to probably be pretty devastating to Henry. We love him. We're going to support him through it, but we also have a lot of compassion for the victims, and our thoughts and prayers are also with them."

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, a loaded gun was also found in Ruggs' car, and a $150,000 bail was ordered for Ruggs, as well as the highest level of electronic monitoring. He is ordered to return to court on Nov. 10.

Ruggs, 22, was also released by the Las Vegas Raiders. He played for Alabama from 2017 to 2019 before he was selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: What Nick Saban said about Henry Ruggs III in wake of fatal car crash