Nick Saban gushes about former Michigan football DB Mike Sainristil at NFL draft

If there’s someone who knows a little something about defensive back play, it’s former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. If there’s someone who knows a little something about defensive backs who were on the Michigan football team, it’s also Nick Saban.

Known as a secondary guru, the GOAT at the college football level hung up his whistle after the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on January 1. So the last game he prepared for was Michigan.

And when former Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil was selected by the Washington Commanders at No. 50 overall in the 2024 NFL draft, Saban — now with the ABC-ESPN broadcast crew and on the scene in Detroit — raved about the outgoing team captain and newly-minted NFL pick.

“I love — there’s a difference between love and love — and I love this guy!” Saban said. “This guy may be the best football player, pound-for-pound, in the draft. He’s instinctive, he’s physical, and I know he’s not very big. But I’m gonna tell you what, this guy makes plays, he can cover, he can tackle, he’s tough, a fast reactor. I just love the way this guy plays.

“A good blitzer. Killed us in our game blitzing. Just killed us off the edge as a star. He’s a star probably — that’s what he should play, nickel.”

You can watch the entire interaction below

"I LOVE… there's a difference between love and LOVE… I LOVE this guy. This guy may be the best football player pound-for-pound in the draft." – Nick Saban on Michigan CB Mike Sainristil, selected by the Commanders at No. 50 🏈🎙️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fzWiVQrvFY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire