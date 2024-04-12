Advertisement

Nick Hart Joins Nick Zelaya Ahead of WBS Penguins Final Three-in-Three of the Season

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins take on the Bridgeport Islanders tonight, and 28/22 Sports Anchor Nick Zelaya was joined by the play-by-play broadcast of the Penguins, Nick Hart to discuss their five-game winning streak, the three-in-three weekend, and favorable matchups for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

