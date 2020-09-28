What Nick Foles means to the Chicago offense

The old adage tells us that a picture is worth a thousand words. In that case, my job here is almost close to completed, as two pictures will likely tell the story of why Matt Nagy made the move to Nick Foles, naming him the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in the wake of benching Mitchell Trubisky, and Foles leading a spirited fourth quarter comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite Trubisky’s start to the season, where he led a comeback of his own in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and guided the Bears to a good enough start in Week 2 to stave off the New York Giants, his position as the starting quarterback in Chicago never seemed solidified. That was illustrated yesterday when, after an ineffective two-plus quarters, Trubisky gave way to Foles off the bench. Prior to his benching, Trubisky had completed 13 of 22 passes for 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

The interception is what led to Nagy pulling his starting quarterback. It came on a 3rd and 8 play in the second half, with the Bears trailing by 13. Prior to that moment, Chicago had converted just one of six third down opportunities.

They would be one of seven in the blink of an eye:

Chicago runs a three-level passing concept here out of this 3×1 formation, with shallow crossers underneath and Allen Robinson on a deeper dig route. Robinson is wide open in the middle of this coverage, but Trubisky stares down and then forces a throw to Jimmy Graham working left to right. This is as easy an interception as you can find.

Now, Robinson gets cut out of the view here, but thankfully…we have the “dots!”

Robinson is wide open in the middle of the field, but Trubisky does not give him a chance. An anticipation throw attacking this coverage, and the Bears might be two of seven on third downs with Robinson moving the chains.

Instead Trubisky is moving to the bench.

Now earlier I indicated that two pictures likely tell the full story. Here is the first:

Trubisky was 0 for 5 on throws over 20 yards, and completed just two passes over ten yards downfield. Most of his attempts were at or near the line of scrimmage. Not the most aggressive passing display in terms of pushing the ball vertically, which is odd, considering the game script.

Of course, you have to keep that context in mind when you look at the passing chart from Foles, but here is his:

Foles attempted more downfield throws than Trubisky. Again, this could be a function of the game script, but Foles also hit on three of those, including one for the game-winning touchdown:

Atlanta brings pressure here, but Foles does a good job of hanging in the pocket – knowing the hit is coming – but delivering a strike downfield to Anthony Miller for the go-ahead score. He hung in the pocket and gave his receiver a chance to make a play.

