Nick Foles on Bears’ loss to Colts: ‘They outplayed us’

New quarterback, same story for the Chicago Bears in Week 4 against the Indianapolis Colts.

After generating excitement following Week 3’s comeback win over the Falcons, one that featured three fourth-quarter touchdown passes by Nick Foles, the expectation for Sunday’s game against the Colts was that Foles would continue that momentum and bring a sense of consistency and reliability back to the Bears’ passing game.

Nope.

Foles finished the day 26-of-42 for 249 yards with one touchdown and an interception in what was an otherwise ho-hum day behind center. His timing with receivers was off and his lack of escapability was evident whenever the Bears’ offensive line failed (which happened quite a bit).

“They outplayed us,” Foles said of the Colts after the game. “They out-executed us.”

Nothing worked on offense for the Bears. David Montgomery was bottled up and Allen Robinson was held in check until late in the game.

Now 3-1, the Bears were slapped with a heavy-handed reality check Sunday.

“Tomorrow, we’re going to have an opportunity to get better,” Foles said. “I don’t think I’ve ever played in an undefeated season. Every time you lose, it shows more than wins do. You never want to lose, but that’s part of it.

“I look forward to working with the guys and moving forward. It’s never easy, but it tests you as a human being. Are you going to let a loss define you as a person? Or are you going to continue to move on and be there for your teammates?”