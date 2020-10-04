Nick Chubb, Austin Ekeler among key players injured in Week 4

Injuries are piling up in Week 4, and some teams may need to break that emergency glass to figure out what to do next.

Nick Chubb out after knee injury

Nick Chubb, running back for the Cleveland Browns, got rolled up on while facing the Dallas Cowboys.

Chubb was able to walk to the locker room on his own, but has been diagnosed with a knee injury and ruled out of the game.

Austin Ekeler suffers hamstring injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler suffered what appeared to be a serious hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While running the ball, Ekeler went down hard and came up on his knees, in obvious pain, grabbing at his left hamstring.

Ekeler needed to be taken back to the locker room in the cart. The Chargers say that he’s questionable to return.

Seahawks RB Chris Carson evaluated for concussion

The Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back was sidelined in the second quarter with a possible head injury. It was unclear whether he’d return in the second half.

