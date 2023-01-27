Nick Bosa receives perfect one-word assessment from Eagles' Jordan Mailata

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words.

“He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays both sides, he can play inside, and when he goes to one move, he goes to another move. So he’s very tenacious in that way.”

Tenacious.

That seems like a fitting word for Bosa, who is a clear front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award this season after recording a league-high 18.5 sacks, further proving to be an opposing quarterback's absolute worst nightmare.

The NFC Championship Game clash between the 49ers and Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field should prove to be a dogfight.

San Francisco’s top-ranked defense will go up against an MVP candidate in Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has thrived behind one of the best offensive lines in the league.

While Mailata knows Bosa and the 49ers' defensive unit will make his job much more difficult, it's the NFC title game for a reason. Both sides will be ready to put on a show as they fight for a ticket to Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl LVII.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast