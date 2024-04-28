NHS girls golf earns spot in state tournament

Apr. 27—Norman High qualified for the 6A state girls golf tournament for the first time since 2021 on Wednesday with a sixth-place finish at the Ponca City Regional.

Junior Tatum Smith led the Tigers with an 85 to finish 15th overall. Logan Jakus (89) and Zoe Foster (92) each also earned top 25 individual finishes.

The Tigers shot 367 as a team to secure the last state tournament spot from the regional. They finished four strokes behind fifth-placed Bixby.

Bartlesville and Enid were each seeded higher than the Tigers and they needed to beat both in order to qualify.

The 6A state golf tournament will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Stillwater Country Club.