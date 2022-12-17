NHL trade rumors: What Canucks want for Bo Horvat, Oilers eyeing pair of defensemen
A pair of western Canadian teams appear to be in the thick of the NHL’s trade market, including the Vancouver Canucks, whose presumptive sell-off may not be written in stone after all.
A recent report from Pierre LeBrun in his latest rumblings article at The Athletic divulged that top trade candidate Bo Horvat may not be a foregone conclusion to be dealt for a package of picks and/or prospects.
Notably, LeBrun's report runs contradictory to much of the widespread industry speculation surrounding the pending free agent, who many expect to be a piece used to kickstart a rebuild on Canada’s Pacific Coast.
The Canucks, to this point in the season, have largely disappointed, as uneven play and controversy behind the bench have them out to a middling 13-13-3 start and outside the playoff picture.
LeBrun shared that the team could be eyeing an ever-elusive and difficult to define “hockey deal” for their captain, perhaps signalling that management believes in the potential of a playoff appearance.
Shockingly, Canucks brass may have a point. Despite their middling record, a weak Western Conference has them just three points back of Colorado for the final wild-card spot, though the Avalanche hold a game in hand.
To Vancouver, that reported hockey deal would ideally involve the team acquiring either a centerman or a defenseman ready to play in the NHL this year, leading to speculation that a sign and trade could be in the works for a potential deal.
Oilers searching for blueline help
Lebrun also reports that the Edmonton Oilers have been active in recent weeks searching for an additional defenseman to slot into a group desperate for some help.
Edmonton ranks a putrid 26th league-wide in goals against. While the team’s goaltending has been the primary culprit, highlighted by a miserable .898 team save percentage, the team’s 22nd-ranked expected goals-against rate at 5v5 shows that there are cracks in the foundation.
The two names in particular reportedly of great interest to general manager Ken Holland include Anaheim’s John Klingberg, a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal’s Joel Edmundson, who has one additional year remaining.
Edmundson in particular, LeBrun suspects, is the name that the Oilers could pursue heavily. The 29-year-old’s defensive reputation around the league, combined with his additional team control, reportedly makes him a much neater fit into a team that continues to seek out its defensive identity. Edmundson has one year remaining on his deal after this season and carries a cap hit of $3.5 million.
