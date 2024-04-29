NHL Kraken fire Hakstol as coach after missing playoffs

Dave Hakstol was fired as head coach of the Seattle Kraken after the team failed to reach the NHL playoffs (Steph Chambers)

Dave Hakstol was fired as coach of the Seattle Kraken on Monday after the team failed to qualify for the NHL playoffs.

The 55-year-old Canadian, hired in 2021 ahead of the expansion club's first NHL campaign, went 107-112 with 27 overtime losses in his three seasons with the Kraken.

Hakstol guided Seattle into the 2023 NHL playoffs, where they pushed Dallas to the maximum seven games before falling in the second round, but the Kraken were sixth in the Pacific division this season at 34-35-13.

"Following our end-of-the-season review, we have decided to make a change at our head coach position," Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. "These decisions are never easy but we feel this is a necessary step to help ensure our team continues to improve and evolve.

"We will begin our search for the Kraken's next head coach immediately."

Hakstol, who coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-2019, has a career NHL coaching record of 241-213-69 but only one post-season series triumph.

Hakstol became the third NHL coach fired since the end of the season, joining Buffalo's Don Granato and San Jose's David Quinn.

js/pb