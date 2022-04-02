Ducks phenom Trevor Zegras scores another insane lacrosse goal

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Trevor Zegras, you mad man.

The Anaheim Ducks rookie has already made his name synonymous with pulling off trick shots and dropping jaws, so it shouldn’t come to anyone’s surprise that he scored a ridiculous lacrosse goal on Friday night against the Arizona Coyotes.

This is just getting silly



April 2, 2022

If that wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for the highlight, there’s another angle available to make us all even more awestruck by his skill.

What might be the best part of the goal is Zegras’s linemate Sonny Milano trying his hardest to get out of his way since he knows exactly what the 21-year-old forward is going to attempt.

This is not the first lacrosse goal that Zegras has scored in the NHL either, as he managed to net himself one earlier this year against the Montreal Canadiens. Should we be used to it by now? Probably, but it will never not cause some pure child-like joy.

With this stylish goal, Zegras has now tied Carolina Hurricanes winger Andrei Svechnikov with two lacrosse goals apiece in the NHL. The only other player to even score one in history is Nashville’s Filip Forsberg. Something is in the air around the league and it’s becoming a more common threat.

Tonight's goal marks the fifth lacrosse-style goal all-time in the NHL, with Zegras (twice), @Canes Svechnikov (twice) and Nashville's Filip Forsberg

And of course, the Ducks rookie isn’t a one-trick pony either. Earlier this season, Zegras cemented his name among highlight shows across the world with a behind-the-net assis t to Milano. Then, at the NHL All-Star Skills Competition, he managed to pull off a one-handed spinning shootout goal while blindfolded . He’s just toying around with any opposition at this point.

Through 62 games in his first full season, Zegras has scored 17 goals and 50 points. If the Rookie of the Year race was decided strictly on style points, he would be a shoo-in for the Calder Trophy.

