NFL's seven new head coaches were 0-for-7 on opening weekend

Rookie Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia watched his franchise quarterback throw five interceptions as his team lost at home on Monday night to the New York Jets. (AP)

The NFL’s coaching carousel, which has seemed to be in high gear in recent years – just over half of the teams in the league have replaced their head coach since the end of the 2015 season – saw seven coaches booted and seven men take their places earlier this year.

It’s early, but the Week 1 returns on those changes aren’t great.

0-for-the weekend

The teams with new head coaches: Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Oakland Raiders, all lost their opening game by an average of 13.3 points, though that number is skewed a bit by the Lions’ 31-point blowout at the hands of the Jets.

The Bears came closest to a win, dropping a 24-23 result in Green Bay, but Chicago coughed up a 20-0 third-quarter lead.

Making matters worse, five of those coaches got to make their debuts with their new teams at home, and couldn’t take advantage of the friendly atmosphere.

Historically bad

It was a historically bad result for new coaches too: according to NFL Research, going 0-7 is the worst record for a new group of coaches in league history. The previous worst was in 2001, when teams with new head coaches went 0-6 on opening weekend.

On the bright side, there’s nowhere to go but up for the Winless Seven. In theory.