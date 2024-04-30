NFL & X/Twitter Renew Content Partnership; CEO Linda Yaccarino Calls Deal “A Dream Team Of Epic Proportions”
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has renewed its content partnership with the NFL.
The multi-year agreement between the pro football league and the digital platform dates back to 2013.
More from Deadline
Boomer Esaison & Phil Simms Exiting CBS’ ‘The NFL Today’; Matt Ryan Joining Line-Up
Jason Kelce Heading To ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Countdown’ Pregame Show
'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' Director On Getting Answers From A Team Not Known For Saying Much Off The Field - Contenders TV: Doc + Unscripted
“X will continue to delight users with NFL in-progress game highlights including all touchdowns moments after they happen in the game,” read a statement from X shared on the micro-blogging site. “Under this multiyear deal extension, the NFL and X will bring even more custom content for brands to sponsor in the form of co-branded highlights, sponsored Spaces, polls, and other creative formats. Let’s go!”
Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, celebrated the partnership extension by sharing a message of her own.
“A dream team of epic proportions!” she posted. “Whether you’re at the game or streaming it live, the energy from fans is contagious on X — sharing the thrill of every tackle and touchdown as it happens!”
X 🤝 @NFL! A dream team of epic proportions! Whether you're at the game or streaming it live, the energy from fans is contagious on X — sharing the thrill of every tackle and touchdown as it happens! 🏈💥 https://t.co/iNlEeX0hpo
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 29, 2024
News of the partnership follows X’s development of an app for smart TVs to further promote its video content. Yaccarino said on April 23 that the X TV app “will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.”
The app will feature trending video algorithms, AI-powered topics, cross-device experience, enhanced video search, effortless casting from your mobile devices, and wide availability across smart TVs.
From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we’ll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. We’re still building it… pic.twitter.com/QhG6cVDpZ8
— Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) April 23, 2024
X owner Elon Musk shared a video posted by the user DogeDesigner teasing X TV coming soon. He didn’t add commentary to the post.
It’s unclear what the timeframe is for the launch of X TV.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2024
Best of Deadline
TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2024 & Beyond
Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2024: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
2024 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.