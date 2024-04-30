NFL & X/Twitter Renew Content Partnership; CEO Linda Yaccarino Calls Deal “A Dream Team Of Epic Proportions”

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has renewed its content partnership with the NFL.

The multi-year agreement between the pro football league and the digital platform dates back to 2013.

“X will continue to delight users with NFL in-progress game highlights including all touchdowns moments after they happen in the game,” read a statement from X shared on the micro-blogging site. “Under this multiyear deal extension, the NFL and X will bring even more custom content for brands to sponsor in the form of co-branded highlights, sponsored Spaces, polls, and other creative formats. Let’s go!”

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, celebrated the partnership extension by sharing a message of her own.

“A dream team of epic proportions!” she posted. “Whether you’re at the game or streaming it live, the energy from fans is contagious on X — sharing the thrill of every tackle and touchdown as it happens!”

News of the partnership follows X’s development of an app for smart TVs to further promote its video content. Yaccarino said on April 23 that the X TV app “will be your go-to companion for a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen.”

The app will feature trending video algorithms, AI-powered topics, cross-device experience, enhanced video search, effortless casting from your mobile devices, and wide availability across smart TVs.

X owner Elon Musk shared a video posted by the user DogeDesigner teasing X TV coming soon. He didn’t add commentary to the post.

It’s unclear what the timeframe is for the launch of X TV.

