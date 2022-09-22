NFL Week 3 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under

Six teams remain undefeated in the NFL after two weeks of play.

Week 3 kicks off Thursday with a new chapter in the rivalry between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns as quarterback Mitch Trubisky walks in the shoes of Ben Roethlisberger.

On Sunday, the 2-0 Buffalo Bills get things started against 2-0 Miami Dolphins, who are fresh off a thrilling comeback victory. Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders were the victims of a late rally and will attempt to get their first win against the also winless Tennessee Titans.

Wrapping things up on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys seek to continue momentum from their first win with backup quarterback Cooper Rush at the helm by toppling the New York Giants — one of those six undefeated teams.

Here's the odds for NFL Week 3, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Week 3 point spreads

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) vs. Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) vs. Carolina Panthers (+2.5)

Houston Texans (+2.5) vs. Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+5.5)

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) vs. Miami Dolphins (+5.5)

Detroit Lions (+6.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5) vs. New England Patriots (+2.5)

Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5) vs. New York Jets (+5.5)

Las Vegas Raiders (-2.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+2.5)

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. Washington Commanders (+6.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5)

Atlanta Falcons (+1.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-1.5)

Green Bay Packers (+1.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5) vs. Denver Broncos (+1.5)

Dallas Cowboys (+1.5) vs. New York Giants (-1.5)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) gesture before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

FIN-TASTIC: Tua Tagovailoa's breakout game puts NFL on notice about him and Dolphins' potent offense | Opinion

SLOW START: Which NFL teams can survive 0-2 start to 2022 season? Ranking all five by playoff viability

Story continues

NFL Week 3 moneylines

Pittsburgh Steelers (+175) vs. Cleveland Browns (-210)

New Orleans Saints (-155) vs. Carolina Panthers (+130)

Houston Texans (+125) vs. Chicago Bears (-150)

Kansas City Chiefs (-240) vs. Indianapolis Colts (+200)

Buffalo Bills (-250) vs. Miami Dolphins (+205)

Detroit Lions (+205) vs. Minnesota Vikings (-250)

Baltimore Ravens (-150) vs. New England Patriots (+125)

Cincinnati Bengals (-240) vs. New York Jets (+200)

Las Vegas Raiders (-130) vs. Tennessee Titans (+110)

Philadelphia Eagles (-270) vs. Washington Commanders (+220)

Jacksonville Jaguars (+260) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-320)

Los Angeles Rams (-180) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+155)

Atlanta Falcons (-103) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-115)

Green Bay Packers (-101) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-117)

San Francisco 49ers (-120) vs. Denver Broncos (+102)

Dallas Cowboys (-101) vs. New York Giants (-117)

Saquon Barkley rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 21-20 win over the Titans in Week 1.

HEAD COACHING GRADES: Head of the class for Andy Reid, huge fail for Frank Reich

VETERAN PERKS:Tom Brady to get special ‘personal day’ from Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first time in career

NFL Week 3 over/under

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: 38.5

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers: 40.5

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears: 40.5

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts: 50.5

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: 53.5

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings: 53.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots: 43.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets: 45.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans: 45.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: 46.5

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 47.5

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: 48.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks: 41.5

Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 41.5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos: 44.5

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: 38.5

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Week 3 odds: Moneylines, point spreads, over/under