NFL Week 3 early games live tracker: Chargers hold off Vikings' late push

The Chargers avoided an 0-3 start, while Vikings weren't so lucky. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

An 0-3 start can virtually guarantee your season ends before the playoffs, and the Los Angeles Chargers narrowly avoided it Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings were not as lucky.

From Yahoo Sports' Jay Busbee:

Minnesota lost to the Chargers 28-24 Sunday in a ping-pong game that neither team truly deserved to win. But the Vikings made the last mistake — a double-tipped interception in the end zone with only seconds remaining — and that was enough to wrest the "Chargering" title away from the team that originated the term.

