NFL Week 18 Sunday night: Bills vs. Dolphins score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Josh Allen and the Bills take on the Dolphins with the AFC East at stake. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After 17 weeks, the AFC East comes down to this.

The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills face off Sunday night to conclude the NFL's regular season. The winner secures the division, the No. 2 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs if they advance.

If the Dolphins win, they'll host the Bills again next week in South Florida — which would send the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Bills win and take the division, they'll host the Steelers in Buffalo while the Dolphins head to Arrowhead Stadium.

Either way, both the Dolphins and the Bills are in the playoffs. One team, however, will have a much tougher path to the Super Bowl than the other.

Regular-season stakes don't get much higher than this.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for highlights and updates from Sunday's NFL season finale.