NFL Week 1 predictions: Game of the Year already? Tom Brady's Tampa debut in Bucs-Saints could be it

When the NFL schedule was released in May, we highlighted the top 10 must-watch games. The answer for No. 1 hasn’t changed in four months.

It happens Sunday. The NFL schedule makers didn’t bother easing us into the season.

Tom Brady will be playing his first game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the first time he will have suited up for anyone but the New England Patriots since he was at the University of Michigan. Brady’s Buccaneers will be facing the New Orleans Saints, who have Super Bowl dreams after three straight playoff heartbreaks.

You couldn’t ask for a better matchup. Brady and Drew Brees are Nos. 1-2 all time in passing touchdowns and passing yards, and they have faced off only five times over their long careers. The Saints and Buccaneers are fourth and tied for fifth in lowest Super Bowl odds at +1200 and +1400, respectively, over at BetMGM. The Buccaneers might be the most intriguing team in the NFL due to Brady, Rob Gronkowski and other stars on offense. The Saints could arguably have the most complete roster in the NFL with plenty of stars of their own, including defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas.

There are 256 games on the NFL regular-season schedule, and this is the best matchup on paper. In Week 1. That’s a great way to get things started.

The Buccaneers were the buzzy team of the offseason, and their win total for the season at BetMGM rose to 10. I need to see it first. Brady is 43 years old, entering a brand new situation for the first time in 20 years, and doing so in the middle of the strangest offseason ever. Even if Brady is good as ever at an age in which no NFL quarterback has ever had success, it still might take a while to come together. Mike Evans’ hamstring injury isn’t great news either, even if we assume he plays. The Saints are 3.5-point favorites, and while it’s worrisome to lay the extra half-point over a field goal, I’m taking New Orleans. If the Buccaneers can go on the road and win at the Superdome, even with no fans in attendance, it will signal they’re a true contender this season. What a game. Welcome back, NFL.

Here are the rest of the picks for Week 1 of the NFL season, with the lines from BetMGM:

Texans (+9.5) over Chiefs

As discussed earlier this week, the favorite usually rules on opening night. But this is the highest line ever for a kickoff game with the defending champs. The Texans got a lot of negative headlines this offseason, but they’re still a capable team. I’m anticipating a relatively close game.

Bills (-6.5) over Jets

I don’t think the Bills will blow out many teams this season, but the Jets could be one. Buffalo’s defense shouldn’t allow too much to an offense relying on Jamison Crowder as its best playmaker. This could be a statement game from Buffalo, which has a chance to break the Patriots’ grip on the AFC East.

Washington (+5.5) over Eagles

I assume the Eagles will be a very popular bet. But their offensive injuries are worrisome. It’s possible Washington is just awful, but we see odd results every year in Week 1.

Seahawks (-2.5) over Falcons

It turns out among a collection of power rankings, my rankings have the Falcons the lowest among them. By far. So I better stick with that and take Seattle to beat them on the road.

Dolphins (+6.5) over Patriots

Obviously there was a lot of turnover in New England this season. There was a lot in Miami too, but most of it was adding better players. I need to see the new-look Patriots first before laying a touchdown with them.

Packers (+2.5) over Vikings

The effects of home-field advantage without fans will be tracked closely through the season, especially early on. Minnesota’s dome has historically been tough on the Packers, but how does that change this season? This might be the toughest game to pick on the slate (though the other NFC North game is just as hard), and I’ll lean on the road team and the points.

