NFL Twitter reacts to Sam Darnold being named 49ers backup QB over Trey Lance

During training camp, the battle between Sam Darnold and Trey Lance for the San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback position has been one of the most intriguing storylines to follow throughout the summer.

With one preseason left game before the start of the regular season, the competition has appeared to come to an end.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers are naming Darnold the No. 2 quarterback with Brock Purdy serving as the starter. Lance’s future is unclear, per Pelissero.

The #49ers are naming Sam Darnold their No. 2 quarterback and the team is exploring options with Trey Lance, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Darnold will back up Brock Purdy, while the future of Lance — the No. 3 overall pick in 2021 — is unclear. pic.twitter.com/HxXQkfM6nq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Lance is coming off a strong performance in the preseason against the Denver Broncos where he threw for a game-high 173 yards on 12-of-18 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Lance led the 49ers down the field late to set up a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Jake Moody.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance was not on the practice field on Wednesday.

In a major development at #49ers training camp, QB Trey Lance is NOT on the practice field. Source says the team is considering all options with No. 3 overall pick of 2021 NFL Draft. QBs at practice are Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 23, 2023

After reports of Darnold earning the backup job over the 49ers’ former No. 3 overall pick, the NFL community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the 49ers’ backup quarterback competition on Wednesday afternoon.

Brock Purdy is the starter.

Sam Darnold is the backup.

And Trey Lance is in limbo.pic.twitter.com/pRcEwXKgOD — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 23, 2023

While the Trey Lance market may be quiet for now, this past spring the 49ers and Vikings had serious conversations about a trade for Lance, but talks fell apart, according to league sources. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 23, 2023

As a former player and a current fan. I don’t want to see Trey Lance get traded, at least not now. Trey is only going to get better with more reps. Maybe a team not contending can deal with that but the 49ers feel they have seen enough. If he’s traded I feel like it would be to… — Ian Williams (@IWilliams95) August 23, 2023

Feels like Trey Lance’s time with the 49ers is over. Hopefully he goes somewhere he can just play. The decision to use 3 first round picks on the QB with the least amount of experience bu5 have SuperBowl expectations is wild. They didn’t have the patience for what Lance needed. — CROCKPOT🤴🏾 (@Eric_Crocker) August 23, 2023

trey lance just wanted a fucking chance. you’d think he at least earned that in camp. i’m sorry, but darnold is NOT the better option. this interview is from feb. keep goin’, kid. i believe in you ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/3DgS9Z8ZLe — crys; 🏈 (@crystalscuor) August 23, 2023

“Honestly I don’t know much about the situation… I’m trying to ask around what’s going on, no clear answer right now… Obviously love Trey, don’t know what’s going on w/him or what’s going to be next.” Fred Warner on Trey Lance pic.twitter.com/xPqTpIivXw — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) August 23, 2023

The @49ers traded a lot to draft Trey Lance and they drafted Brock Purdy with the last pick in the draft, so the situation in San Francisco prompts me to repeat that which I've often noted: the draft is not a science. (Also, I've turned into my mom so I repeat myself.) pic.twitter.com/JtCMnGVNyP — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) August 23, 2023

While the 49ers are exploring trade possibilities for Trey Lance, the front office has been shopping him for much of the offseason, according to a league source.

The team never received a significant trade offer. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 23, 2023

We're going to have a lot of "49ers messed up with Trey Lance" takes.. But we shouldn't forget that the 49ers gave the keys to Trey Lance last offseason, named him QB1, gave him all the training camp + preseason reps and he didn't reward them with unwavering confidence either.. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 23, 2023

Trading QB Trey Lance New Team Acquires

2023: $940k (GTD)

2024: $5.31M (GTD)#49ers Dead Cap

2023: $8.36M

2024: $5.5Mhttps://t.co/j7ynEZTfda — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance, James Wiseman and Joey Bart should form a support group — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) August 23, 2023

Sam Darnold's last start: 5 of 15 for 43 yards with 2 INT and 2 fumbles. Trey Lance's floor has never been that low. https://t.co/JWIqWbg7ht — Rob “Stats” Guerrera (@StatsOnFire) August 23, 2023

There are so many angles to the Trey Lance news. The trade to move up to No. 3, the pick, the Jimmy G angle, Shanny/Lynch, Purdy – the injuries – this move will be dissected for many years UNLESS they win the big one. One title would erase this stain of Lynch/Shanny’s resume. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) August 23, 2023

We discussed what 49ers' trade price for Trey Lance might be this offseason, and the answer then was: High. Because SF couldn't be sure of Brock Purdy's status then. They still needed Lance to maximize QB depth. Purdy-Darnold-Brandon Allen might've lowered the asking price https://t.co/fNPFOzLxm9 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 23, 2023

my trey lance take: black cats and broken mirrors aint got shit on this guy — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) August 23, 2023

Sam Darnold has played well in camp, grabbing the opportunity behind Brock Purdy. He's earned it. No doubt, this will be a decision Trey Lance will take hard. SF will now explore options with him. Prior to the Draft, there were a few trade discussions. Perhaps those will pick up. https://t.co/KBm8Kf7gML — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2023

At what point has Sam Darnold outplayed Trey Lance in camp or games? Please someone answer that… — Chef K American Fabrizio (The Real Deal) (@SDNiner49) August 23, 2023

Once Sam was signed. Trey Lance time on the team was always in jeopardy. It’s over for Lance in SF and the Niners made it loud and clear all summer long. https://t.co/Bl33VL2OXP — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) August 23, 2023

Shanahan & Lynch should have been the first one out to handle questions about Trey Lance. I feel terrible for Fred Warner right now. — ᵏʸˡᵉ  (@49ersKyle) August 23, 2023

There’ll be a lot talk about Trey Lance and Sam Darnold today. But on top of that, the 49ers’ QB1 just put together a perfect practice… Brock Purdy: 12-12 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance definitely DESERVES a team that will invest time and support him with his development. That team was NEVER the 49ers this season. Trading him is in his best interest. Still surprised that they would do it though. — Jose Sanchez III (@JSanchezFN) August 23, 2023

It’ll be hilarious if Trey Lance goes elsewhere and develops into a star. Would be such bad luck for the 49ers organization — Marco Martinez (@marco_mart1205) August 23, 2023

I really hope we get to see Trey Lance actually play meaningful football games in the near future. Obviously doesn’t sound like that will be in San Francisco…but here’s hoping someone gives him a chance. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) August 23, 2023

Between injuries, Trey Lance didn't get an opportunity to play more last season and extend his development. 49ers aren't in the business of "wait and see" with Trey Lance in 2023. Excited to see what Purdy and Darnold bring to the quarterback room this season. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 23, 2023

Selfishly, I wanted to see Trey Lance develop on the 49ers. But for his sake, I think this is the best thing for his career. I hope he balls out! 💯 pic.twitter.com/ugoto4CnbV — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 23, 2023

Preseason stats thru 2 games. Trey Lance: 101.2 rating, 10 drives, 4 scores, plus 1 missed field goal. Sam Darnold: 95.5 rating, 8 drives, 1 score. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) August 20, 2023

Trey Lance is notably missing from today’s practice. Will try to get an explanation after practice but source says the 49ers are considering all options with the former No. 3 overall pick. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 23, 2023

In another universe, Trey Lance develops and becomes the franchise QB for the #49ers. Unfortunately, it’s just not this universe. Best of luck wherever you end up, Trey 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iCyB9FSahB — 49ersHive (@49ersHive) August 23, 2023

So, if the 49ers' season started today: -Brock Purdy would start

-Sam Darnold would dress as QB2

-Trey Lance would also dress but not count toward the 46-man active list

-Lance could play if both Purdy and Darnold were hurt and not medically cleared to return. "Emergency QB" Of… — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance has had a good camp and preseason, showing growth in his game. But Brock Purdy and Sam Darnold are atop the depth chat for a #49ers team that should be a contender, and trading Lance is one possible solution. https://t.co/NaForQTzqn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance needs playing time. There's no pathway for him to get it. 99 HS pass attempts.

318 College pass attempts.

72 NFL preseason attempts

102 NFL regular season attempts. In his ENTIRE FOOTBALL CAREER, he has fewer pass attempts than Geno Smith had just last year. NFL… — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 14, 2023

As I’ve been saying, QB2 would be mainly determined by a higher floor and not talk of ceiling. And Sam Darnold clearly gives the 49ers a higher performance floor than Trey Lance at this point — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) August 23, 2023

49ers didn’t handle the Jimmy Garoppolo situation well (publicly looking for new QB, practicing on side field, etc.) & it got awkward. Trey Lance debacle was either a terrible trade, poor development or both. & today, no accountability. These are ways to lose a locker room. — Al Sacco (@AlSacco49) August 23, 2023

The 49er organization gets away with murder they drafted Solomon Thomas over Mahomes & D.Kelly and then they also traded THREE first rounders for Trey Lance and now he’s on the block & John Lynch gets no heat pic.twitter.com/LgSl8GvWwW — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) August 23, 2023

Me to Kyle Shanahan naming Sam Darnold QB2 over Trey Lance: pic.twitter.com/wvAB3J8hwz — FoN9ne (@FoN9ne) August 23, 2023

I still believe Kyle Shanahan wanted Mac Jones, but that someone talked him into Trey Lance. Maybe we'll get the story in Shanahan's autobiography. Along with why he didn't scout Patrick Mahomes in 2017, and why he said "no thanks" to Tom Brady in 2020. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 23, 2023

There was no legitmate QB2 competition for Trey Lance. If there was, this news wouldn't have come out before the 3rd preseason game. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 23, 2023

Hear me out 2021: 49ers use 3 first-round picks to draft Trey Lance

2023: Rams trade 1 fifth-round pick for Lance

2025-2027: Rams win 3 Super Bowls with Lance at QB Who says no? — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 23, 2023

Sam Darnold has throw 4 interceptions in a game twice. He has thrown 3 interceptions in a game 5 times. He's fumbled 3 times in a game twice. He's fumbled 2 times in a game 4 times. If Trey Lance did this y'all would riot. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 23, 2023

It's important to note that Trey Lance's contract, while it is a rookie deal, is not a non-factor here at all. The 49ers QB only has $940,00 left this year, but is due $5.31 million next year and all of that is fully guaranteed. https://t.co/wI5bQNgika — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 23, 2023

One NFL team's high-ranking front office exec, re Trey Lance's trade value: 'The price is only going in one direction' (that direction is not up) — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 23, 2023

The #49ers have traded 3 1sts and a 3rd round pick to get Trey Lance. Only 4 career starts later.. they'll "explore options" about his future with a possible solution being a trade, per @tompelisserohttps://t.co/aaR8eG01yr pic.twitter.com/qjexTh8SJO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 23, 2023

My guess: The #49ers (or agents) are spreading the news that Sam Darnold is QB2 ahead of roster cut-downs to see if there's a trade possibility for Trey Lance. This is the bat signal for teams to come calling for Lance. — Akash Anavarathan (@akashanav) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance going down as one of worst trades ever hurts my soul — 49erPaq (@paq49) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance needs game reps. Barring multiple injuries he’s not going to get them here in SF. I don’t know if he’s going to be a bust or a pro-bowl QB (answer is likely somewhere in the middle.) Here’s hoping he gets a chance to develop and compete somewhere and prove himself. — Jeff Deeney (jeffdeeney on Threads) (@PFF_Jeff) August 23, 2023

The worst part about the 49ers whiffing on Trey Lance is that the next 10 picks were Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Penei Sewell, Jaycee Horn, Patrick Surtain, DeVonta Smith, Justin Fields, Micah Parson, and Rashawn Slater. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) August 14, 2023

Fred Warner on Trey Lance not being on the #49ers practice field today as the front office explores all their options with him: "It was weird seeing three guys out there." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 23, 2023

49ers moved up from 12 to 3 to draft Trey Lance. In return, Miami moved to 6 and got Jaylen Waddle.

Philly moved down to 10 and took DeVonta Smith.

Dallas drafted Micah Parsons at 12. Miami then used the other first-rounders from SF to land Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) August 23, 2023

If Shanahan “doesn’t know how to evaluate QBs” then it’s reasonable to assume they misevaluated what they saw in Trey. Sucks but that’s the truth and I think some people’s personal view of Lance held them back from saying it because of how they personally see Lance as a savior. — Rich (@richjmadrid) August 23, 2023

The biggest problem here was/is the plan/process the 49ers had with Trey Lance. There was none. They elected to "win now" with Jimmy Garoppolo instead of developing their No. 3 overall pick. And the reward was….? — KP (@KP_Show) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance haters are taking victory laps. Might want to hold off until his career is over. — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 23, 2023

Top Sam Darnold NFL moments: 1. "Out indefinitely with mono" graphic 2. Actually dope long TD run against the Broncos in a random Thursday night game back in 2020 3. Seeing ghosts 4. Beating out Trey Lance to backup Brock Purdy 5. Pick-six on first career pass attempt — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 23, 2023

The #49ers won’t be able to get much, if anything, in a trade for Trey Lance. This news further damages his already tanking stock. They might as well keep him on the roster, because history tells us there’s a decent chance he’ll still see the field. https://t.co/ucNU65GXdG — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) August 23, 2023

Trey Lance being a third-string QB all could’ve been avoided if the 49ers simply made the easy choice to draft Justin Fields at No. 3.#Bears fans everywhere should be especially grateful today. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 23, 2023

If the 49ers do trade Trey Lance, they'll only save $940,000 for 2023, due to him already being paid a $2,820,478 training camp roster bonus, and would save $5,310,717 in 2024, while having dead money hits of $8,361,434 in 2023, and $5,540,956 in 2024. — Jason Hurley/SF=$10,051,833 MIN=$10,314,472 (@49erscap) August 23, 2023

My thoughts on trade partners for Trey Lance and the 49ers… one of these teams:

Jets

Miami

Atlanta

Washington

Minnesota

Tennessee

Who am I missing? — Ryan G Hensley (@ryanghensley) August 23, 2023

Big day at #49ers camp

-Sam Darnold named #2 QB

-Trey Lance didn’t practice

-Niners to likely trade Lance after Friday

-In practice today, Brock Purdy went 12-12, Sam Darnold 4-9, and Brandon Allen went 2-3.

-Play of the practice a deep ball from Purdy to George Kittle vs Ja’Yir… — Larry Krueger (@sportslarryk) August 23, 2023

The 49ers were done with Trey Lance the second they brought in Sam Darnold and made it an open competition for the backup job. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 23, 2023

Wow, Trey Lance isn’t even at practice today. Genuinely sucks for him. He did nothing wrong. Whether he stays or goes I’m wishing him the best — Sterling Bennett (@49ers_Access) August 23, 2023

