NFL Twitter reacts to Sam Darnold being named 49ers backup QB over Trey Lance

Tommy Call
·16 min read

During training camp, the battle between Sam Darnold and Trey Lance for the San Francisco 49ers’ backup quarterback position has been one of the most intriguing storylines to follow throughout the summer.

With one preseason left game before the start of the regular season, the competition has appeared to come to an end.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers are naming Darnold the No. 2 quarterback with Brock Purdy serving as the starter. Lance’s future is unclear, per Pelissero.

Via @TomPelissero on Twitter:

Lance is coming off a strong performance in the preseason against the Denver Broncos where he threw for a game-high 173 yards on 12-of-18 passing with a touchdown and an interception. Lance led the 49ers down the field late to set up a game-winning field goal from rookie kicker Jake Moody.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Lance was not on the practice field on Wednesday.

Via @MaioccoNBCS on Twitter:

After reports of Darnold earning the backup job over the 49ers’ former No. 3 overall pick, the NFL community on Twitter exploded with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about the 49ers’ backup quarterback competition on Wednesday afternoon.

