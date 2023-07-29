NFL training camp: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce gets into two skirmishes in two days

Travis Kelce had an active training camp day Saturday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce got into a few tussles during practices on Friday and Saturday.

During a morning red zone drill on Saturday, Kelce caught an easy touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. When he was bumped after the play, Kelce turned and took a big swing at linebacker Jack Cochrane.

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

The day before, Kelce exchanged pushes with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle after a play ended. He appeared to shout something to Bootle after the two were separated.

Dicaprio Bootle giving Travis Kelce a little extra after the play. #Chiefs #ChiefsCamp. *Note - this video is not be used without permission from KSHB 41* pic.twitter.com/f0MJyPhreG — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 28, 2023

Now, training camp dust-ups are natural and certainly not uncommon in the NFL. Last year, New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning was kicked out of a training camp practice following three consecutive days of fights by the then-rookie.

But it's not often you see one of the best players on the reigning Super Bowl champions engaged in multiple skirmishes in the first two days in pads.

Kelce later posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, about being a better teammate and leader. It's unclear if it's in reference to the fights or anything in particular.

Gotta be a better teammate gotta be a better leader… plain and simple — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) July 29, 2023

Chiefs reporter Pete Sweeney theorized that a heat advisory in Missouri may have contributed to the chippiness. He also added that Kelce was "agitated" with a referee earlier in the day.

Regardless, Kelce's standing with the team is certainly not in doubt. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and has led the Chiefs in targets and receptions in six of the past seven seasons since 2016. He's also tallied at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past seven seasons.