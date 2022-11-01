NFL trade deadline blog: Live updates on the major moves and rumors from Tuesday

NFL teams are working the phones as the clock ticks closer to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

We’ve already seen several notable players get dealt. Christian McCaffrey moved out West and is already making noise in San Francisco, the Jets acquired James Robinson to help fill their void at running back, Kansas City added another playmaker in Kadarius Toney and the Eagles are all in on their Super Bowl pursuit after trading for veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn. Those four players highlight the deals ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

WHO COULD BE TRADED: Players to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday

Will there be more trades before the time expires? Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb, Browns RB Kareem Hunt, Commanders CB William Jackson and Texans WR Brandin Cooks are some of the names possibly available. USA TODAY Sports reacts to the big trades leading up to the deadline in our up-to-the-minute live blog:

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks could be traded before Tuesday's deadline.

Report: Commanders prepared to release William Jackson III

The Washington Commanders have been actively shopping William Jackson III, but reportedly have a backup plan.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Washington is expected to release Jackson if it's unable to trade the sixth-year cornerback. A back injury has limited Jackson to four games and 16 tackles this season. He signed a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Commanders in 2021, and releasing him would result in $9 million in dead money on the cap for next season.

Report: LA Rams offered multiple firsts for Brian Burns

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a first-round draft pick next season, but that hasn't stopped them from trying to trade future ones. According to Sports Illustrated, the Rams offered multiple first-round picks for Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns.

The Panthers are 2-6 and clearly rebuilding. Burns has five sacks this season, following two consecutive nine-sack campaigns. The Florida State product was the team's first-round choice (19th overall) in the 2019 draft. — Chris Bumbaca

Could Bradley Chubb be moved at NFL trade deadline?

Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) reacts to the play during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 30, 2022.

Last year, the Denver Broncos moved Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams a day before the deadline, a trade that impacted the Super Bowl three months later. Could Denver be the catalyst of another landscape-changing deal for a pass-rusher in 2022?

The player on the move this year would be Bradley Chubb. ESPN's Adam Schefter said Tuesday morning on "Get Up" that Chubb will be the next defensive star to sign a lucrative contract. If the Broncos don't want to commit significant money, they could try and gain more draft picks, Schefter said. — Chris Bumbaca

Reports: Colts RB Nyheim Hines receiving interest

Late Monday, ESPN reported Indianapolis Colts backup running back Nyheim Hines has received interest from teams. Pro Football Focus added that "two top teams" have shown the most intrigue for the back who can also return kicks and punts.

Behind Jonathan Taylor on the Indianapolis depth chart, Hines functions mostly as a third-down back who can provide a presence in the passing game. — Chris Bumbaca

NFL trade deadline has been more active in recent years

Until 2012, the trade deadline was after Week 6. The league and players' association agreed to move it until the Tuesday after Week 8 a decade ago, and the decision bred more activity and interest surrounding the deadline.

Since 2017, there have been at least two trades on deadline day. In the past week, five deals have been made – the same number of trades made within a week of the deadline last year. — Chris Bumbaca

Ravens acquire Roquan Smith from Chicago

The Ravens got one of the best inside linebackers a day before the trade deadline. Baltimore gave the Bears 2023 second- and fifth-round picks in exchange for Smith, per multiple reports.

Smith has a nose for the football and is one of the best tacklers in the NFL. His 83 tackles are an NFL-high entering Week 9. Smith will immediately slide in as a starting inside linebacker alongside Patrick Queen, creating one of the best and most athletic inside linebacker duos in the league. — Tyler Dragon

Christian McCaffrey already paying dividends in San Francisco

In his second game with the 49ers, McCaffrey became just the fourth player since the 1970 merger to have a passing touchdown, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a single game as the 49ers routed the Rams, 31-14, in Week 8. The 49ers acquired the versatile running back Oct. 20. — Tyler Dragon

Kadarius Toney provides Chiefs with another offensive threat

Toney didn't live up to expectations in New York in large part because he couldn't stay healthy. A change in scenery might be just what the 2021 first-round pick needs. It's going to be interesting to see how Andy Reid utilizes Toney's skillset. Toney has run-after-the-catch ability. There's talk that he'll contribute as a returner right away. —​​​​​​​ Tyler Dragon

Trade deadline primer

Here's a brief rundown of potential buyers and sellers, along with some players who could be on the move.

Robert Quinn gives Philly veteran experience off the edge

Quinn had two pressures and a QB hit in 20 snaps in his Philadelphia debut. The Eagles traded for the veteran pass rusher last week. —​​​​​​​ Tyler Dragon

