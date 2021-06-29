The NFL’s top 11 centers

The relationship between a quarterback and his center is one of the most critical in all of football. It is a bond forged through sweat, hard work, hours of practice, and more sweat.

A lot more.

Honestly as a former quarterback I’m very envious of those coming up playing the position now as both the shotgun and the pistol formations are becoming standard operating procedure. Would have made some summer mornings in Middletown, Connecticut a lot more enjoyable…

But as we have seen with guards, centers are critical to modern offenses. From handling pass protection responsibilities to the various ways centers are needed in the run game, it is hard to assemble a top-flight NFL offense without a stud in the middle.

Here are the NFL’s 11 best centers.

David Andrews, New England Patriots

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After missing the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs, David Andrews returned to the starting lineup to solidify the interior offensive line for the New England Patriots. While the offense struggled in the first season post-Tom Brady, it was not due to the play of the guys up front. Along with Shaq Mason and the recently-departed Joe Thuney, Andrews and the rest of the interior OL were a strength of the squad. During his time in the league Andrews has shown the lateral quickness, awareness and effort needed to be top center in the NFL. All of those traits are on display in this brief cut-up of some of his best work from 2020: https://youtu.be/iO1XoDR7hgI A personal favorite of mine is the third clip, where he looks for work not once but twice during the same play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Brandon Linder, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

We have a Jacksonville Jaguar! Of course the bulk of attention is being paid to Trevor Lawrence right now -- albeit with some reserved for Tim Tebow -- but if the rookie passer is going to have a successful debut in the NFL, it will be due in large part to the men up front. Thankfully, Lawrence will have one of the league's best centers in front of him in Brandon Linder. The center battled injuries last season, first with an ankle injury and later with a knee injury that cut his season short, but even through those struggles he performed at a high level. An area where Linder shines is in pass protection. Over his career he has allowed just nine sacks in over 3,300 pass protection snaps, and in 2020 he allowed just a single sack, along with three QB hurries and zero quarterback hits according to charting data from Pro Football Focus. This quick video illustrates some of his work from 2020 protecting the passer: https://youtu.be/zQVkV33G5gQ

Story continues

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

As discussed in the write-up on guard Ali Marpet, if you are going to be blocking for Tom Brady in the interior of the offensive line you need to be at your best. Over his storied career quick interior pressure has proven to be tone one thing that frustrates Brady the most. Center Ryan Jensen did allow four sacks last year during the regular season, but saved perhaps his best performance as a pass blocker last season for the game's biggest stage, as he was almost perfect in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. Over the final two games of the year, against the Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs, Jensen did not allow a sack, nor a QB hit. Not even a QB pressure. Here's a look at some of his best work from a year ago protecting Brady: https://youtu.be/-xCOeJQspBo A favorite play of mine is the final clip, when Jensen gets downfield on a screen and throws a defensive back out of the club.

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Ryan Kelly has played five seasons in the NFL. He has allowed just four sacks. While two of those came in 2020, it does not diminish what Kelly has accomplished over his career. Kelly is very adept at finding work in pass protection, as highlighted by OL guru Brandon Thorn here: https://twitter.com/BrandonThornNFL/status/1083437062995480577 You'll see that trait, along with his awareness in pass protection and his lower-body anchor, in this selection of plays from 2020: https://youtu.be/7raao-0f7h4

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

(Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

At first blush it was a bit surprising when the New Orleans Saints drafted center/guard Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, given the presence of Erik McCoy on the roster. But the team slotted Ruiz into the right guard spot -- allowing for the departure of Larry Warford -- leaving McCoy in place at center. And with good reason. McCoy has been a stable force in the interior for the past two seasons both in the run game and in pass protection. He has allowed just a pair of sacks during his NFL career, and in this video you'll see why: https://youtu.be/jGHAGc1qoNI On these plays you see McCoy's lateral movement skills, his ability to counter pass rushers on the inside, and his pure power when facing bull rushes. As the Saints transition to a life after Drew Brees, McCoy will be a huge part of protecting their next quarterback.

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

With the success of Derrick Henry the past two seasons it should be no surprise that some of his blockers are making lists such as this one. We have already discussed Roger Saffold at the guard position, and now we see his center Ben Jones. Much of the focus so far has been on pass protection, and Jones took a big step forward last year as it was his first NFL season without allowing a sack. But given how well the Tennessee Titans run the football, I wanted to highlight Jones' ability as a run blocker. In this cut-up, we'll focus on his work in the zone run game. These six plays from Jones illustrate his athleticism, effort, technical skills and upper-body strength: https://youtu.be/V285NO3sr-Y Now I'm not saying I'd put up 2,000 yards behind blocking like that, but even I might be able to eek out a yard or two on a given play.

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

After starting his NFL career at left guard Frank Ragnow slid inside to center for the 2019 campaign, and immediately thrived in the middle. After giving up four sacks and 22 quarterback hurries as a rookie in 2018, Ragnow allowed a pair of sacks in 2019 and went the entire 2020 season without giving up a single one. He has clearly adjusted to life as a center, and as such has carved out a role as one of the best in the league. Last season was especially impressive from Ragnow, as he gave up just a single quarterback hit along with just eight quarterback hurries, both of which represent career-best numbers from him. Let's take a look at some pass protection snaps from Ragnow: https://youtu.be/QmYEPwnozYY What stands out to me is the lateral movement ability, coupled with how well Ragnow counters pass rushers. As the Detroit Lions move to Jared Goff for the 2021 season, Ragnow's ability to protect the streaky passer will be critical in the year ahead.

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

(Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

I still crack up at that photo... As we discussed with Brandon Brooks, despite the struggles from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 -- and the anticipated struggles for 2021 -- you cannot point to the offensive line as a weakness. That includes Jason Kelce, who despite the length of his career remains one of the best centers in the game. Last season was not perfect, as Kelce allowed a career-high four sacks according to charting data from Pro Football Focus, but when you watch him on film you see everything you want to see from a center. This clip dives into his pass protection skills, as well as a cut block on a screen play that might be one of my favorite plays from any center last season: https://youtu.be/w04w4NVK3iQ I just love how Kelce is scanning the field for a target, then chops down the safety and gets up celebrating. Again, the Eagles are expected to struggle in 2021. But if they surprise, the offensive line -- and Kelce -- might be why.

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Sometimes elite players switch teams. We saw that on the countdown of the NFL's top guards -- yes I'm still struggling to process Joe Thuney as a member of the Chiefs -- and we see that here with Corey Linsley. One of the game's best moves from protecting Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to protecting Justin Herbert out west. A fifth-round selection out of Ohio State in 2014, Linsely immediately stepped into the starting lineup for the Packers and has been among the NFL's best at center since Day One. Last season he allowed just a single sack, his best performance in that category since 2016, along with just a pair of quarterback hurries and a lone QB hit. Watching him on film you come away impressed with his athleticism and lateral movement, particularly on Matt LaFleur's boot designs. Let's dive into just some of his pass blocking reps from a season ago, highlighting his ability to pick up stunts, how well he counters moves, and what he offers downfield in the screen game: https://youtu.be/ARh1pLH9aTs One of the more impressive things about Herbert's rookie season was how well he played in the face of pressure. But with Linsley in front of him, he might not see as much pressure as he did in 2020.

J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

When we counted down the NFL's top guards, both Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio made the list. With center J.C. Tretter appearing on this list in the second spot, there is a very easy case to be made that the Cleveland Browns have the NFL's best interior offensive line. Tretter was again stout in pass protection last season, as he allowed a single sack and just six quarterback hurries. But as I did with Teller, I want to focus on how well Tretter handled the zone run blocking implemented by Kevin Stefanski. This video dives into his athleticism and technique in the zone game, as well has a few fill blocks where he is fanning out quickly to replace a pulling guard: https://youtu.be/8YTGKzu5o2Y Expectations are high this summer for the Browns. Tretter, and the rest of this offensive line, are a big reason why.

Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals

(Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

And a second top player in the interior has switched teams. First it was Corey Linsley, and now Rodney Hudson who is moving from one desert to another, joining the Arizona Cardinals after playing for the Las Vegas Raiders. Over his NFL career Hudson has been one of the league's most consistent pass blockers at center, having allowed just ten sacks on over 5,000 pass blocking reps. Here is a sampling of what he'll be bringing to the NFC West: https://youtu.be/qRMzVXkyutY I pulled these plays because you see some different techniques from Hudson, including quick-setting, as well as him handling stunts and looking for work. Arizona Cardinals fans are hoping that Kyler Murray takes a big step forward in 2021, and having Hudson in front of him will be a huge help.

1

1

1

1

1

1