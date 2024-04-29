‘NFL Today’ Shake-Up at CBS: Matt Ryan Joins as Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms Exit

Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms will exit CBS’ long-running “The NFL Today” studio show as part of a revamp that brings former star quarterback Matt Ryan into the program’s line-up.

When viewers next tune in to the show as the NFL season kicks off this fall, they will see Ryan, known mostly for his time with the Atlanta Falcolns, paired with James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher and JJ Watt. The programming maneuvers have long been expected, but they are the first at CBS Sports under David Berson, who recently took the reins of the Paramount Global unit.

“Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst,” said Berson, in a statement. “He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew and we’re excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ.”

“The NFL Today” debuted in 1975 and was the first live studio show of its kind. CBS is tweaking the program well after similar changes have been made at NBC’s “Football Night in America,” the studio show that precedes “Sunday Night Football,” and big talent shifts have been seen in the on-air teams at NBC, ESPN and Fox.

CBS Sports has been downshifting Simms for some time, first moving him off of his role as lead game analyst in favor of Tony Romo. He worked in that role for nearly two decades. Esiason, meanwhile, is the longest-tenured among the analysts at “NFL Today.” He is expected to continue with his “Boomer and Gio Show” on CBS Sports Network.

