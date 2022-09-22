NFL Thursday Night Football Steelers vs. Browns: Can Mitchell Trubisky hold off Kenny Pickett another week?

Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers will head to Cleveland to take on the Browns this week on "Thursday Night Football." (AP/Don Wright)

Mitchell Trubisky's gap year with the Buffalo Bills wasn't as productive as the Pittsburgh Steelers expected. Any hope of Trubisky turning into a star while he sat behind Josh Allen has been dashed by Trubisky's slow start.

Through two games, Trubisky has completed 59.3 percent of his passes for 362 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. His lack of big-play upside is evident. Trubisky ranks 29th in passing yardage and has rushed for just 16 yards. Despite some decent weapons, the Steelers' offense has looked pedestrian.

But there's hope on the way ... maybe. Steelers fans already called for first-round rookie Kenny Pickett in Week 2 and there's a real chance Pickett makes his debut in Week 3 if Trubisky fails to produce splash plays. Pickett turned in a solid preseason, but that doesn't guarantee success once the real games start.

On the other side, the Cleveland Browns look to rebound after a miserable collapse against the New York Jets in Week 2. The Browns' offense performed well in the loss, so it's up to the defense to prove it can contain Trubisky.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports tracks the latest news, analysis, scores and updates as the Steelers and Browns face off on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 3.