NFL Thanksgiving television and announcers schedule

The NFL has a Thanksgiving trifecta for fans on Turkey Day. It starts with the Buffalo Bills at the sizzling Detroit Lions, continues with NFC East rivals the Giants and Cowboys dueling in Dallas, and is completed with the Minnesota Vikings playing host to the New England Patriots.

The TV schedule and announcers for the big holiday games:

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

CBS: 12:30 p.m. kickoff, Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

FOX: 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Tom Rinaldi, Erin Andrews

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

NBC: 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Announcers: Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy, and Jason Garrett

