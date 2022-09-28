NFL teams debuting alternate helmets, jerseys for the 2022 season

NFL teams debuting alternate helmets, jerseys in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NFL teams are set to sport some alternate helmets and jerseys this season.

In 2013, the NFL dropped the rule allowing teams to wear more than one helmet due to safety concerns, limiting the number of throwback looks teams could plan during the season.

Finally, in 2021, the league approved bringing back alternate helmets, and fans across the country are stoked to see some new designs and comeback looks.

Here are the teams that will be sporting new or reintroduced throwback looks in 2022:

The Bengals have always worn orange helmets with their signature black stripes, but this year they’ll sport a white helmet for the first time. The White Bengal will make its first appearance when the Miami Dolphins visit Cincinnati for Thursday Night Football in Week 4.

The ð’‘ð’“ð’†ð’”ð’†ð’ð’• is nothing without the ð’‘ð’‚ð’”ð’• pic.twitter.com/GaJbGkovHG — New York Giants (@Giants) July 20, 2022

The New York Giants are going with a vintage look.

The team announced they will wear their classic uniform from the 1980s and 1990s for Legacy Games at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 2 against the Chicago Bears and Dec. 4 against the Washington Commanders. That includes the navy helmet with the “Giants” side decal, blue jerseys with red trim and white numbers and white pants with blue and red trim worn during an era when the team won the Super Bowl in 1986 and 1990.

New Helmet Dropâ€¦. ðŸ”¥



The Saints will wear a black helmet for a game(s) this season.



The specific game(s) are yet to be confirmed ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/utN6Hid0NA — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 16, 2022

The Saints will be repping a black helmet that features the fleur-de-lis logo in gold for at least one game this season. The new look will debut against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 2.

Story continues

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

The New England Patriots are bringing back their white "Pat Patriot" helmets, along with their red jerseys that were originally worn from 1960-1992.

The red made its first comeback for the 1994 and 2002 seasons before becoming a regular alternate from 2009 to 2013. New England will wear the uniforms in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions and Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

An alternate vibe for 2022 ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/cin3NX5Xcp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 24, 2022

The Arizona Cardinals unveiled an alternate black helmet for 2022. The design is the same as their traditional red helmets with the red logo, just with black instead of red as the base color.

Arizona already donned the helmets in the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens. In the regular season, the helmets will be worn along with alternate black jerseys in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Week 7 against the Saints.

Chicago Bears

Fresher than the rest ðŸ˜®â€ðŸ’¨ pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

The Bears will look brighter than usual when they take on the Commanders on Oct. 13 for Thursday Night Football. The team announced their orange alternate uniforms, which also include orange jerseys and helmets.

The Atlanta Falcons will be rocking out in their iconic red helmets.

As part of their throwback uniform, the Falcons will wear the helmets in their Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 16. The red helmet was last worn in 2012.

The Jets join the Carolina Panthers, Saints and Eagles in going with black for their alternate look. They will sport the ”Stealth Black” helmet and jerseys for three home games: Oct. 30 against the Patriots, Nov. 27 against the Bears and Dec. 22 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will debut a "Battle Red" alternate design this season. The Texans will wear their new gear in their Week 9 matchup against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Carolina Panthers

Activate the other side ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/kejFuuW5tn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

The Panthers will debut their all-black uniforms and helmets on Nov. 10 when they take on the Falcons for Thursday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys

How bout them Cowboys helmets?!

When the Dallas Cowboys face the Giants on Thanksgiving, they’ll wear the classic white helmet with a navy star that the team used from their first season in 1960 through 1964. They’ll also wear navy jerseys with white sleeves, white pants and navy socks.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles revealed black alternate helmets for three games in 2022: Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers, Week 16 against the Cowboys and Week 18 against the Giants. The black jersey made its debut in 2003.

In March, Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie announced that the team would be bringing back the kelly green uniforms that were worn up until 1996, but not until the 2023 season.