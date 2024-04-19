NFL superstar Kelce brothers tease trip to Wales

Jason Kelce (left) and Travis Kelce played each other in Super Bowl 52 in 2023 [Getty Images]

Two of the NFL's biggest stars - brothers Travis and Jason Kelce - have hinted that they could make a trip to Wales.

It comes after recently retired Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason described the Welsh as "rich, upper-class" people on the pair's New Heights podcast.

However, the 2018 Super Bowl winner later held his hands up on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: "I was very incorrect on this."

The comments prompted Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney, himself a Philadelphia native, to extend an invite, saying: "I should show you around someday. I might know a few people. See for yourself."

The official X account for New Heights quote tweeted his offer with the comment: "Outta the House: Wrexham Edition?"

On the latest edition of the brothers' podcast, they were talking about former Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit signing for the Kansas City Chiefs, where Travis plays tight end.

Introducing him as a "former European rugby league star", Jason asked his brother, himself a three-time Super Bowl winner, "is he French?" after admitting he was unsure how to pronounce his name.

After Travis told him he was Welsh, Jason replied: "When I think of Welsh - I think British people call it posh - I think of these rich, upper class, just beautiful white people and he is just a running stereotype of what I think of as a Welsh person."

Jason Kelce is known as a colourful character and was pictured shirtless and drinking beer while cheering his brother on against Buffalo in January [Getty Images]

He admitted he did not know "if that's an accurate stereotype" and after the episode went out, Jason was happy to correct himself online.

He said: "Yeah, I’ve come to understand, I was very incorrect on this.

"Based on further assessment since these incorrect statements, not sure why I had these preconceptions in my mind, but I have found that the Welsh seem exactly like my kind of people. Happy to be incredibly wrong."

"Look at that face." Jason Kelce is a fan of Louis Rees-Zammit's smile [PA Media]

As the podcast episode drew to a close, Jason, who announced the end of his 13-year career in March, said he was rooting for Rees-Zammit to succeed.

He said: "I hope this guy takes the world by storm, it would be electric.

"With a smile like that, this guy - if he works out - he's going to be the most marketable player of all time, look at that face."

To which Travis replied: "Got to love a debonair young man."