Steelers reach 10-0, Chase Claypool hits historic mark in 27-3 win over Jaguars

The NFL’s last undefeated team kept up its unblemished record in Week 11.

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into TIAA Bank Field and took a 27-3 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to extend their record to 10-0. Though the Jaguars struck first and held a 3-0 lead through one quarter, Pittsburgh came alive for a 17-3 halftime lead it rode out.

The Steelers have a short turnaround before playing the Baltimore Ravens (6-4) on Thanksgiving night.

Steelers defense sparks 10-0 record

Defense continue to be a calling card for the Steelers. The Jaguars’ opening-possession field goal is the fewest points they’ve scored all season, coming in under the 14 against the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh put pressure on rookie quarterback Jake Luton, who was making his third start against the league’s leader in team sacks. Luton threw four interceptions — two to Minkah Fitzpatrick and two for Terrell Edmunds — and fumbled once. He completed 16 of 37 attempts for 151 yards and was sacked twice.

With that the Steelers extended their consecutive regular-season sack streak to 67, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest in franchise history.

Pittsburgh has now registered at least 1.0 sack in 67 consecutive regular-season games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The 67-game streak is the longest in regular-season franchise history...#BertschyBits#HereWeGo — Michael Bertsch (@SteelersPRMike) November 22, 2020

It’s the second-longest in NFL history, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 69-game streak from 1999 to 2003, according to Steelers communications manager Michael Bertsch.

James Robinson rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries. The Jaguars mustered only 206 yards of offense and had 109 penalty yards.

Steelers offense spreads it around

Ben Roethlisberger completed 32 of 46 passes for 267 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Diontae Johnson caught 12 passes for 111 yards to lead all receivers. Rookie Chase Claypool had four catches for 59 yards and a score. Eric Ebron had four catches for 36 yards and the final score of the game midway through the fourth quarter.

Benny Snell Jr. got a 1-yard TD late in the second quarter after an incredible setup by Johnson the play prior.

Chase Claypool’s historic rookie start

Chase Claypool had fun with a celebration in Week 11 after saying he was "bottom five" in it. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Claypool joined elite territory in the win. His 31-yard touchdown catch was his 10th of the season. It gave the Steelers a 10-3 lead that they never relinquished.

He is the first receiver in 60 years to bring in at least 10 touchdowns in his first 10 games.

Only three players did it before him. The last to do it was Bill Groman in 1960 for the Houston Oilers. The Chicago Bears’ Harlon Hill (1954) and Green Bay Packers’ Billy Howton (1952) also reached the mark.

With a 31-yard receiving TD in the 2nd quarter, Chase Claypool became the 4th wide receiver in NFL history with 10+ touchdowns in his first 10 career games



The only others: HST Bill Groman (1960), CHI Harlon Hill (1954) & GB Billy Howton (1952) — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 22, 2020

Heading into Week 11, Claypool said his touchdown celebrations were “bottom five in the league, for sure.” It appears he has begun to remedy that with the help of the squad.

Steelers aren’t only in 1st place...



They are 1st in TD CELEBRATIONS 😂

(via @NFLBrasil)

pic.twitter.com/VlqMRcbLfi — Overtime (@overtime) November 22, 2020

The cake was for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday.

