NFL star Patrick Mahomes races to cover daughter’s eyes as she tries to look at solar eclipse

Patrick Mahomes raced over to shield his young daughter from the solar eclipse on Monday (8 April).

In an adorable video shared by his wife, Brittany, their three-year-old daughter, Sterling, is seen wandering around in the shade before looking up at the sky without eye protection.

NFL star Patrick then jumps into action, running into the child’s line of sight to prevent her from looking directly at the sun.

“Don’t look, Sterling,” Brittany can be heard saying while laughing in the background.

A rare total eclipse plunged a stretch of North America into darkness on Monday, with millions across the US, Mexico and Canada catching a glimpse of the event.

