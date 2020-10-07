NFL scoring is on a historic pace. Thank the refs

Pick a stat. Any stat. Take Dak Prescott’s 1,690 passing yards, which are on pace to smash Peyton Manning’s single-season mark. Or the Green Bay Packers’ 38 points per game, which would be the most ever. Or the entire NFL. Through four weeks, teams are averaging 25.7 points — over two more than the 72-year-old league record.

NFL offenses have been accelerating for a while now. Rule changes, prolific quarterbacks and innovation have been their catalysts. But this? This is an explosion.

And one primary source?

Referees.

NFL officials are throwing flags at decade-low rates. They’re calling offensive holding less than in any of the previous 25 seasons. And as former NFL VP of officiating Dean Blandino told Yahoo Sports: “Offensive linemen didn't stop holding. … It's still happening as much as it happened in the past.”

But refs aren’t whistling. Through four weeks, they’ve flagged 127 offensive holding penalties, a 56% year-over-year decrease. They’ve called fewer in four weeks this year than they did through two weeks in 2019.

The leniency lends to more points — and to exciting, watchable football. The question, though, is how long it can last.

“We are really changing the game,” Blandino says. “And it feels like we're changing it almost on the fly. And that's what you worry about.”

View photos (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports illustration) More

The penalty plunge

The trend, it’s clear, is the byproduct of a league directive.

"When we were preparing [for the season], we had a theme of 'clear and obvious' and we wanted that to continue throughout the year," NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson said last month. In other words, refs have been told to call the blatant penalty, and ignore the “ticky-tack” one.

But that, Blandino says, has always been the instruction to some extent. This year’s penalty plunge is “significant,” if not unprecedented.

Through four weeks, refs are throwing 13.38 flags per game. That’s down from 18.48 over the first four weeks of last season, when there was an emphasis on stricter enforcement. Full-season averages over the previous five years were 16.02, 15.77, 15.61, 15.60 and 16.21.

View photos (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports illustration) More

And the new emphases have specifically benefited offenses. Refs have called 2.02 offensive holding penalties per game, down from 4.54 over the analogous period last season. Full-season averages over the previous five years were 3.42, 3.45, 3.16, 3.23 and 3.31.

View photos (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports illustration) More

Meanwhile, those same refs have called 1.48 defensive pass interference penalties per game, far more than in any full season dating back to at least 2009. If that rate continues through 17 weeks, it would likely be the highest ever.

View photos (Albert Corona/Yahoo Sports illustration) More

Story continues