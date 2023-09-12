NFL says Sunday Ticket has more subscribers on YouTube this year than DirecTV last year

After three decades on DirecTV, the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription package moved to YouTube this season. And the league says the results are already impressive.

The NFL said today that the Sunday Ticket package has more subscribers already this year on YouTube than it had on DirecTV last year.

Fans generally seemed pleased with the experience of watching Sunday Ticket on YouTube on Sunday. Few viewers reported technical difficulties and the streams provided good picture quality and minimal lag time. (Some viewers reported more lag time watching games on their local affiliates via cable TV than watching Sunday Ticket games on YouTube TV.)

YouTube is reportedly paying the NFL $2 billion a year for Sunday Ticket. Whether that turns out to be a profitable investment for the tech giant remains to be seen, but in the early going it seems to be a successful partnership.