NFL Saturday Week 15: Bengals vs. Vikings score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Ja'Marr Chase is looking to keep the Bengals in the playoff hunt. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

A full Saturday of football begins with two teams that didn't expect to be in this position. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings are in the playoff hunt, but neither team can rest down the stretch.

After a slow start, and an injury to Joe Burrow, the Bengals find themselves 7-6, and in need of help if the team wants to make the playoffs. Jake Browning has performed admirably in Burrow's absence, but faces a tough task against a resurgent Vikings defense in Week 15.

On the other side, Minnesota is also relying on a different signal caller. Nick Mullens will get a shot to start after Joshua Dobbs struggled in Week 14. Mullens came on in relief of Dobbs and led the Vikings to a 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that he's been pushed into a starting position, Mullens will need to show a lot more if the Vikings hope to retain a playoff spot in the NFC.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Saturday's games in Week 15.